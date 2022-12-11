Home » NFL News » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 11, 2022, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS — KANSAS CITY: QB Shane Buechele, WR Kadarius Toney, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Geron Christian, T Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring. DENVER: CB Michael Ojemudia, WR Courtland Sutton, LB Dakota Allen, G Dalton Risner, DL Elijah Garcia, TE/FB Andrew Beck, DL Eyioma Uwazurike.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up