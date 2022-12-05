NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Monday NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — NEW…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — NEW ORLEANS: S J.T. Gray, TE Juwan Johnson, OL Lewis Kidd, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Pete Werner, DB P.J. Williams. TAMPA BAY: QB Kyle Trask, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine Winfield Jr., CB Mike Edwards, T Tristan Wirfs, TE Cameron Brate.

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.