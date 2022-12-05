NFL Inactive Report

Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
The Associated Press

December 5, 2022, 6:57 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — NEW ORLEANS: S J.T. Gray, TE Juwan Johnson, OL Lewis Kidd, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Pete Werner, DB P.J. Williams. TAMPA BAY: QB Kyle Trask, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine Winfield Jr., CB Mike Edwards, T Tristan Wirfs, TE Cameron Brate.

