NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — INDIANAPOLIS: WR Keke Coutee, QB Sam Ehlinger, DE Khalid Kareem, CB Kenny Moore, OT Braden Smith, DT Chris Williams. DALLAS: S Markquese Bell, DT Quinton Bohanna, LB Jabril Cox, QB Will Grier, CB Nahshon Wright.

