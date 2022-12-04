NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — KANSAS CITY:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — KANSAS CITY: QB Shane Buechele, S Deon Bush, OT Geron Christian, DE Malik Herring, DE Joshua Kaindoh, OG Joe Thuney, WR Kadarius Toney. CINCINNATI: OG Jackson Carman, DE Jeff Gunter, P Kevin Huber, RB Joe Mixon, OT D’Ante Smith, DT Jay Tufele.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: C Corey Linsley, RB Sony Michel, WR Jason Moore, OT Trey Pipkins, QB Easton Stick, WR Mike Williams. LAS VEGAS: DT Andrew Billings, RB Brittain Brown, DT Neil Farrell, CB Tyler Hall, TE Jesper Horsted, DE Kendal Vickers.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — MIAMI: OT Terron Armstead, QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Erik Ezukanma, RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, OT Austin Jackson, TE Hunter Long. SAN FRANCISCO: OG Spencer Burford, TE Ross Dwelley, DT T.Y. McGill, LB Curtis Robinson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SEATTLE: S Johnathan Abram, DT Myles Adams, CB Artie Burns, DE L.J. Collier, OT Jake Curhan, WR Penny Hart, RB Travis Homer. LOS ANGELES RAMS: DT Aaron Donald, OT Bobby Evans, CB Troy Hill, LB Travin Howard, LB Terrell Lewis, WR Lance McCutcheon.

