NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CLEVELAND BROWNS at HOUSTON TEXANS — CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, CB Thomas Graham Jr., DE Isaiah Thomas, TE David Njoku, DT Tommy Togiai. HOUSTON: WR Brandin Cooks, CB Derek Stingley Jr., RB Rex Burkhead, DL Thomas Booker, OL Austin Deculus, TE O.J. Howard.

DENVER BRONCOS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — DENVER: LB Dakota Allen, TE/FB Andrew Beck, S Anthony Harris, DL Jonathan Harris, CB Michael Ojemudia, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, CB KWaun Williams. BALTIMORE: OT Ronnie Stanley, CB Damarion Williams, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, RB Mike Davis, OLB David Ojabo, TE Charlie Kolar, ILB Josh Bynes.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at DETROIT LIONS — JACKSONVILLE: S Andre Cisco, CB Tre Herndon, RB Darrell Henderson, WR Kendric Pryor, OLB De’Shaan Dixon. DETROIT: DE Romeo Okwara WR Tom Kennedy, CB Amani Oruwariye, G Evan Brown, G Logan Stenberg, DE Michael Brockers.

NEW YORK JETS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW YORK: RB Michael Carter, QB Zach Wilson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, S Ashtyn Davis, WR Jeff Smith, CB Bryce Hall. MINNESOTA: OLB Luiji Vilain, T Vederian Lowe, T Christian Darrisaw, TE Ben Ellefson, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Ross Blacklock.

