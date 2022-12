NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday NEW YORK JETS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW YORK:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

NEW YORK JETS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW YORK: RB Michael Carter, QB Zach Wilson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, S Ashtyn Davis, WR Jeff Smith, CB Bryce Hall. MINNESOTA: OLB Luiji Vilain, T Vederian Lowe, T Christian Darrisaw, TE Ben Ellefson, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Ross Blacklock.

