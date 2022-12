NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Thursday BUFFALO BILLS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — BUFFALO: OT…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — BUFFALO: OT Dion Dawkins, CB Kaiir Elam, S Dean Marlowe, TE Quintin Morris, LB Baylon Spector. NEW ENGLAND: S Joshuah Bledsoe, OT Yodny Cajuste, DT Carl Davis, RB Damien Harris, CB Jalen Mills, CB Shaun Wade, OT Isaiah Wynn.

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.