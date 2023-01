NFL Biggest Comebacks

The largest comebacks for a victory in NFL history: Regular Season 33 — Minnesota vs. Indianapolis, Dec. 17, 2022 (trailed…

Listen now to WTOP News

The largest comebacks for a victory in NFL history:

Regular Season

33 — Minnesota vs. Indianapolis, Dec. 17, 2022 (trailed 33-0, won 39-36, OT)

28 — San Francisco vs. New Orleans, Dec. 7, 1980 (trailed 35-7, won 38-35, OT)

26 — Buffalo vs. Indianapolis, Sept. 21, 1997 (trailed 26-0, won 37-35)

25 — St. Louis vs. Tampa Bay, Nov. 8, 1987 (trailed 28-3, won 31-28)

25 — Cleveland at Tennessee, Oct. 5, 2014 (trailed 28-3, won 29-28)

24 — Philadelphia at Washington, Oct. 27, 1946 (trailed 24-0, won 28-24)

24 — Detroit vs. Baltimore, Oct. 20, 1957 (trailed 27-3, won 31-27)

24 — Philadelphia at Chicago Cardinals, Oct. 25, 1959 (trailed 24-0, won 28-24)

24 — Denver vs. Boston (AFL), Oct. 23, 1960 (trailed 24-0, won 31-24)

24 — Miami vs. New England, Dec. 15, 1974 (trailed 24-0, won 34-27)

24 — Minnesota vs. San Francisco, Dec. 4, 1977 (trailed 24-0, won 28-27)

24 — Denver vs. Seattle, Sept. 23, 1979 (trailed 34-10, won 37-34)

24 — Houston at Cincinnati, Sept. 23, 1979 (trailed 24-0, won 30-27, OT)

24 — LA Raiders vs. San Diego, Nov. 22, 1982 (trailed 24-0, won 28-24)

24 — LA Raiders at Denver, Sept. 26, 1988 (trailed 24-0, won 30-27)

24 — LA Rams at Tampa Bay, Dec. 6, 1992 (trailed 27-3, won 31-27)

24 — Detroit at Dallas, Oct. 2, 2011 (trailed 27-3, won 34-30)

24 — Denver at San Diego, Oct. 15, 2012 (trailed 24-0, won 35-24)

24 — New England vs. Denver, Nov. 24, 2013 (trailed 24-0, won 34-31)

24 — Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Oct. 25, 2015 (trailed 24-0, won 31-30)

Postseason

32 — Buffalo vs. Houston, Jan. 3, 1993, wild card (trailed 35-3, won 41-38, OT)

28 — Indianapolis vs. Kansas City, Jan. 4, 2014, wild card (trailed 38-10, won 45-44)

25 — New England vs. Atlanta, Feb. 5, 2017, Super Bowl (trailed 28-3, won 34-28)

24 — San Francisco vs. NY Giants, Jan. 5, 2003, wild card (trailed 38-14, won 39-38)

24 — Kansas City vs. Houston, Jan. 12, 2020, divisional playoff (trailed 24-0, won 51-31)

20 — Detroit at San Francisco, Dec. 22, 1957, divisional playoff (trailed 27-7, won 31-27)

18 — Dallas at San Francisco, Dec. 23, 1972, divisional playoff (trailed 21-3, won 30-28)

18 — Miami vs. Cleveland, Jan. 4, 1985, divisional playoff (trailed 21-3, won 24-21)

18 — Indianapolis vs. New England, Jan. 21, 2007, AFC championship (trailed 21-3, won 38-34)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.