Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Ofreidy Gomez on a minor league…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Ofreidy Gomez on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Carlos Estevez on a two-year contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Clayton Kershaw on a one-year contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed 1B Clint Freeman to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Matt Mulhearn to a contract extension. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Exercised the 2023 contract options on INFs Trevor Abrams, Dalton Combs, Cs Jason Agresti, Julius Puryear, Colin Miner and Isaias Quiroz, OFs George Bell, Josh Rehwaldt, Alfredo Marte, Jr., Austin White and Joe Simone, RHPs Mark Moclair, Dylan Pfeifer, Juan Perez, Jason Pineda, Hansel Rodriguez, Austin Smith, Leonardo Rodriguez and Vin Mazzaro, LHPs Max Maarleveld and Darwin Matos and UTs Jackson Valera and Martin Figueroa.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed INF Kevin Rolon. Exercised the 2023 contract options on LHPs Chris Burica, Kevin Escorcia, Grant Larson, Kenny Williams and Evan Grills, INFs Brendon Dadson, Jackie Urbaez, A.J. Wright, Justin ThompsonUTs Jason Dicochea and Malik Williams, Cs Mitsuki Fukuta, Tyrus Greene and Sincarf Loopstok, OFs Rodrigo Orozco and Jacob Sanford, RHPs Kyle Serrano and Kaleb Schmidt and SS Ivan Marin.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Exercised the 2023 contract options on RHP Samuel Adames, C Ruben Castro, LHP Miguel Cienfuegos, INF Kyle Crowl, INF David Glaude, OF Jonathan Lacroix, OF Marc-Antoine Lebreux, RHP Frank Moscatiello, LHP Franklin Parra, C Jeffry Parra, RHP Codie Pavia, INF Josh Sears, UT Garrett Takumatsu, and C Reece Yeargain.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Aaron Glickstein to a contract extension. Exercised the 2023 contract options on OF Blake Berry, C Blake Grant-Parks, OF Clint Hardy, RHP Jake Joyce, OF Brett Milazzo, RHP Thomas Nicoll, RHP Tanner Shears, RHP Blake Stelzer, RHP Shumpei Yoshikawa, INF Matt Bottcher, INF Yeltsin Gudino, INF Keelyn Johnson, RHP Luis Perez, and LHP Juan Pichardo.

TRI-CITY C Ciaran Devenney, C Austin Elder, RHP Austin Faith, RHP Joey Gonzalez, RHP Brett Hanewich, LHP Ryan Hartman, RHP Adam Hofacket, OF Jesus Lujano, OF Carson McCusker, INF Pavin Parks, RHP Olbis Parra, RHP Brac Warren, LHP Ryan Williamson, and INF Brad Zunica.

WASHINGTON WILDTHINGS — Signed OF Anthony Brocato to a contract extension. Exercised the 2023 contract options on LHP Sandro Cabrera, INF Scotty Dubrule, C Devon Fisher, LHP Kobe Foster, RHP Stephen Knapp, RHP Dan Kubiuk, OF Wagner Lagrange, LHP Kenny Pierson, RHP Hector Roa, INF Tyler Wilbur, C Melvin Novoa, RHP Jake Pilarski, and LHP Holden Bernhardt.

BASKETBALL NBA

NBA — Fined Minnesota G D’Angelo Russell an undisclosed amount for directing inappropirate language toward a game official during a Dec. 3rd game against Oklahoma City.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Brett Hundley to the practice squad. Signed WR DeSean Jackson to the practice squad. Released LB Devon Kennard from the practice squad. Waived WR Binjimen Victor.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Baker Mayfield.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived P Kevin Huber.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Joshua Dobbs to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Eric Fisher. Placed OL Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Quandre Mosely to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Isaac Yiadom. Promoted WR Kirk Merritt and TE Lucas Krull from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived WR Kevin White.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Johnson off the Denver practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Reinstated S Logan Ryan from injured reserve. Waived S Nolan Turner. Promoted CB Anthony Chesley and LB Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Tarell Basham. Placed WR Cody Hollister on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National League Hockey

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned LW Pavol Regenda to San Diego (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Jakub Pour from Indy (ECHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Kirill Marchenko from Cleveland (AHL). Assigned RW Trey Fix-Wolansky to Cleveland.

EDMONTON OILERS — Reinstated RW Kailer Yamamoto from injured reserve.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Zac Dalpe from Charlotte (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Evan Barratt from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Hunter Shepard from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Clay Stevenson from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Loaned C Matt Alfaro to Wheeling (ECHL) and RW Marc Gatcomb and D Quinn Schmiemann to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released LW Brandon Cutler from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled C Dominic Franco and Ds Max Kiersted and Robert Calisti from Florida (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned F Alex Kile to Maine (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Mitchell Weeks from Indy (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Aric Dop. Placed F Colton Hargrove on reserve.

FLORDIA EVERBLADES — Signed F James McEwan. Activated Ds Austin Crossley and Nolan Kneen from reserve. Placed F Kody McDonald on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Traded F Jared Thomas to Reading.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended F Jake Elmer and removed him from roster. Placed F Conner Bleackley on injured reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activted F Sam Hu from reserve. Placed F Denis Smirnov on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed F/D Chad Piertroniro on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Released F Jordan Kaplan. Activated F Luke Burzan from suspension and traded him to Fort Wayne. Placed F Jordan Timmons on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Claimed D Marc-Antoine Pepin from Fort Wayne. Placed D Simon Denis on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Sebastien Ibeagha to a two-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed F Bobby Ward to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Kyle Smith to a one-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M Evander as a designated player from FC Midtylland (Danish Superliga) pending receipt of his international trnasfer certificate and P-1 visa.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Carrie Lawrence to a two-year contract.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.