Monday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Brett Hundley and WR DeSean Jackson.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Joshua Dobbs to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released QB Baker Mayfield.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived P Kevin Huber.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Isaac Yiadom. Promoted WR Kirk Merritt and TE Lucas Krull from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived WR Kevin White.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Eric Fisher. Placed OL Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Reinstated S Logan Ryan from injured reserve. Waived S Nolan Turner. Promoted CB Anthony Chesley and LB Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Tarell Basham. Placed WR Cody Hollister on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National League Hockey
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned LW Pavol Regenda to San Diego (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Kirill Marchenko from Cleveland (AHL). Assigned RW Trey Fix-Wolansky to Cleveland.
EDMONTON OILERS — Reinstated RW Kailer Yamamoto from injured reserve.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Zac Dalpe from Charlotte (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Evan Barratt from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Hunter Shepard from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Clay Stevenson from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey.
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Loaned C Matt Alfaro to Wheeling (ECHL) and RW Marc Gatcomb and D Quinn Schmiemann to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released LW Brandon Cutler from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled C Dominic Franco and D Max Kiersted from Florida (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Mitchell Weeks from Indy (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed D Sebastien Ibeagha to a two-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed F Bobby Ward to a one-year contract.
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Carrie Lawrence to a two-year contract.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.