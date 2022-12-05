Monday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Brett Hundley. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to the…

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Brett Hundley.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Joshua Dobbs to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released QB Baker Mayfield.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Eric Fisher. Placed OL Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted DE Tarell Basham from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National League Hockey

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Kirill Marchenko from Cleveland (AHL). Assigned RW Trey Fix-Wolansky to Cleveland.

EDMONTON OILERS — Reinstated RW Kailer Yamamoto from injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Hunter Shepard from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Clay Stevenson from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Loaned C Matt Alfaro to Wheeling (ECHL) and RW Marc Gatcomb and D Quinn Schmiemann to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Mitchell Weeks from Indy (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Sebastien Ibeagha to a two-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed F Bobby Ward to a one-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Carrie Lawrence to a two-year contract.

