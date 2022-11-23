Wednesday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded OF Hunter Renfroe to Los Angeles Angels for RHPs Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and LHP Adam Seminaris. Agreed to terms with OF Blake Perkins on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Zach Muckenhirn and RHP Denyi Reyes on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated 1B Juan Yepez.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced running game coordinator Sean Kugler has been fired. Signed WR Pharoah Cooper and S JuJu Hughes to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated S Marcus Williams to return to practice from injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted DE Mike Love and WR Tanner Gentry from the practice squad to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted LB Takkarist McKinely and OT Aviante Collins from the practice squad to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted LB James Houston and C Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed OLB Justin Hollins off waivers from Los Angeles Rams.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated LB K’Lavon Chaisson to return to practice from injured reserve. Claimed RB Darrell Henderson off waivers from Los Angeles Rams.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve. Reinstated OT Lucas Niang from injured reserve. Placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed QB Case Cookus and C Cole Toner to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated OT George Fant to return to practice from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Master Teague and WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the practice squad. Released DL Renell Wren from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Designated QB Carson Wentz to return to practice from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reinstated RW Zack Kassian from injured reserve. Acquired F Curtis Douglas from Toronto in exchange for D Conor Timmons.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed G Pyotr Kochetkov to a four-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reinstated D Seth Jones from injured reserve.

COLORADO AVANLANCHE — Recalled C Jayson Megna and LW Oskar Olausson from Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Claimed G Magnus Hellberg off waivers from Seattle.

MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired F Ryan Reaves from New York Rangers in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned C Zach Sanford to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Tyler Wotherspoon from Utica (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned D Tyler Tucker to Springfield (AHL). Reinstated D Robert Bortuzzo from injured reserve.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned LW Pavel Gogolev from Toronto (AHL) to Newfoundland (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reinstated RW T.J. Oshie from injured reserve.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Loaned D Jake McLaughlin to Kansas City (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D Michael Kim from South Carolina (ECHL). Signed RW Kevin O’Neil to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled C Ryan Francis from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled G Beck Warm from Cincinnati (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned G Luke Cavallin to Newfoundland (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed G Tyler Miller to a two-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Mauricio Pereyra to a two-year contract using targeted allocation money (TAM).

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.