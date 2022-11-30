Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Andy McKay assistant general manager. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Andy McKay assistant general manager.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Don Mattingly bench coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated OL Elijah Wilkinson to return to practice from injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated RB J.K. Dobbins to return to practice from injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tim Boyle from Detroit’s practice squad and DT Andrew Brown from Arizona’s practice squad. Placed DB Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated WR James Washington to return to practice from injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Brandon Williams to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Andrew Booth on injured reserve. Reinstated TE Ben Ellefson from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated DT Jordan Davis to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed WR Kawaan Baker and OL Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad. Released DT Marvin Wilson from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated DB Logan Ryan to return to practice from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi to return to practice from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Designated OL Wes Schweitzer to return to practice from injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DB Alex Brown.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned LW Samuel Fagemo to Ontario (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled LW Phil Di Giuseppe from Abbotsford (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed C Cedric Pare. Recalled C Zach Tsekos from Utah (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Signed G Jake Theut to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Derrick Etienne Jr. to a three-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Joseph Rosales to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed G Adam Grinwis to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Named Craig Waibel general manager and chief soccer officer.

COLLEGE

WEST VIRGINIA — Named Wren Baker athletic director.

