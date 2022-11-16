Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with LHP Austin Davis on a minor league…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with LHP Austin Davis on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Will Venable associate manager.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated WR Marquise to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed OL Julien Davenport and TE Chris Pierce to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated G Jalen Mayfield to return from injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Designated WR Marquez Stevenson to return to practce from injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB T.J. Carrie to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Taco Charlton to the active roster from the New Orleans practice squad. Reinstated LB Matthew Adams from injured reserve to the active roster. Released LB A.J. Klein.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Ben Stille from Miami’s practice squad. Signed DT Roderick Perry to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Antonio Callaway, C Brock Hoffman and DE Takkarist McKinley to the practice squad. Placed C Alec Lindstrom on the practice squad injured reserve. Released DE Mika Tafua from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated WR D.J. Chark and DE Romeo Okwara to return to practice from injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to return to practice from injured reserve. Placed LS Mithcell Fraboni on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated DL Michael Dwumfour to return to practice from injured reserve. Claimed WR Amari Rodgers off waivers from Green Bay. Placed WR Tyron Johnson on waivers.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed Tyeler Davison. Placed DLs Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia on injured reserve. Signed DL DAvid Moa to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Cooper Kupp and OTs Chandler Brewer and Alaric Jackson on injured reserve. Designated G David Edwards to return to practice from injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Hunter Thedford to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB David Johnson, DT Prince Emili, RB Derrick Gore and DE Niko Lalos to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Devery Hamilton to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Linval Joseph. Placed TE Dallas Goedert and DT Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve. Reinstated TE Tyree Jackson to the active roster from the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Signed S Marquise Blair to the practice squad. Designated DE Janarius Robinson to return to practice from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DE DeMarvin Leal to return to practice from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted K Josh Lambo from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived WR Chris Conley.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Keith Kinkaid to Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Jayson Megna and D Andreas Englund from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Daniil Tarasov from Cleveland (AHL) as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Rem Pitlick from Laval (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Adam Brubacher and G Ryan Fanti from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Assigned D Simon Lavigne and F Rory Kerins to Rapid City (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Pavel Cajan from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled Fs Tyler Boland and Isaac Johnson from Newfoundland (ECHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Zany McIntyre from Iowa (AHL). Placed G Marc-Andre Fleury on injured reserve.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Zach Berzolla to Cincinnati (ECHL). Recalled C Kohen Olischefski from Cincinnati.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Billy Constantinou from Wichita (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa F Alex Kromm for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game against Kansas City on November 15.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired G Krishan Renfrow from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed G Francis Marotte to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Nick Rivera from injured reserve then placed on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Josh Thrower from reserve. Placed F Paul McAvoy on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Matt Berry from reserve. Placed D Dakota Betts on reserve. Traded G Trevin Kozlowski to Iowa.

FLORIDA EVERBALDES — Activated F Kyle Neuber from reserve. Placed F Levko Koper on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended D Bryce Reddick. Activated F Brannon McManus from reserve. Placed F Austin Eastman on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Owen Savory.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Fedor from reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Taylor Egan and F/D Chad Pietroniro from reserve. Placed D chris martenet on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Carter Robertson from injured reserve. Placed F Brett Ouderkirk on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Chris Ordoobadi to a standard player contract (SPC).

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released F Brian Hawkinson. Signed D Nolan Valleau and placed on reserve. Activated G Darion Hanson and F Marcus Kallionkieli from reserve. Placed G Jordan Papirny on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Thomas Sigouin from injured reserve. Activated D Francis Thibeault from reserve. Placed G Philippe Desrosiers on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated D chris Perna and G Colton Ellis from reserve. Placed G Daniel Mannella on reserve. Suspended F Jack Doremus.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated D Conor Breen and F Jack Quinlivan on injured reserve. Placed F Zack Bross on reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu on family/bereavement leave.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Nolan Norris to a three-year contract with options for 2026 and 2027.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Declined contract options for F Darwin Quintero, M Memo Rodriguez and D José Carlos Cracco Neto (Zeca).

NAHVILLE SC — Exercised contract options for Ds John Bauer, Ahmed Longmire, Jack Maher and Taylor Washington Ms Luke Haakenson and M Fafa Picault, F Jacob Shaffelburg and G Joe Willis. Declined contract options for D Robert Castellanos, M Irakoze Donaisiyano and Gs Bryan Meredith and Will Meyer. Extended the contract of M Dax McCarty.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed D Ali Ahmed to an MLS contract through 2025 with an option for 2023.

