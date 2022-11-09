Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Declined the 2023 option on RHP Jordan Lyles and he elected…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Declined the 2023 option on RHP Jordan Lyles and he elected free agency. Claimed OF Daz Cameron off waivers from Detroit. Announced 1B Jesús Aguilar, C Robinson Chirinos and 2B Rougned Odor Elected free agency.

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced SS Xander Bogaerts, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, LHP Rich Hill, DH JD Martinez, LHP Matt Strahm and RHP Michael Wacha elected free agency. Traded RHP Easton McGee to Seattle in exchange for cash considerations.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Announced 1B Jose Abreu, SS Elvis Andrus, RHP Johnny Cueto, 2B Josh Harrison, OF AJ Pollock and RHP Vince Velazquez elected free agency.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Announced C Austin Hedges elected free agency. Traded SS Jose Fermin to St. Louis for cash considerations.

DETROIT TIGERS — C Tucker Barnhart, LHPs Andrew Chafin and Daniel Norris elected free agency.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with manager Dusty Baker on a one-year contract. Announced OF Michael Brantley, C Jason Castro, INF/OF Aledmys Díaz, 1B Yuli Gurriel, DH/1B/OF Trey Mancini, RHP Rafael Montero, LHP Will Smith and C Christian Vázquez elected free agency.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced RHP Zack Greinke elected free agency.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced RHP Archie Bradley, 3B Matt Duffy, RHP Michael Lorenzen and C Kurt Suzuki elected free agency.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced RHPs Chris Archer, Michael Fulmer and Dylan Bundy, SS Carlos Correa, OF Billy Hamilton, C Sandy León, RHP Aaron Sanchez, C Gary Sánchez and 1B Miguel Sanó elected free agency.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced OF Andrew Benintendi, LHP Zack Britton, INF/OF Matt Carpenter, RHP Miguel Castro, LHP Aroldis Chapman, INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez, RHP Chad Green, OF Aaron Judge, 1B Anthony Rizzo and RHP Jameson Taillon elected free agency.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced OF Chad Pinder and C Stephen Vogt elected free agency.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced LHP Matt Boyd, C Curt Casali, 2B Mitch Haniger and 1B Carlos Santana elected free agency. Claimed LHP Gabe Speier off waivers from Kansas City. Assigned LHP Ryan Borucki and RHP Casey Sadler outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Announced RHP Kohei Arihara, OF Kole Calhoun, INF/OF Charlie Culberson, LHPs Matt Moore and Martin Perez and C Kevin Plawecki elected free agency.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Kohei Arihara, OF Kole Calhoun, INF/OF Charlie Culberson, LHPs Matt Moore and Martín Pérez and C Kevin Plawecki elected free agency. Acquired RHP Jake Odorizzi and cash considerations from Atlanta in exchange for LHP Kolby Allard. Picked up the 2023 club option on RHP Jose Leclerc.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced OF Jackie Bradley, RHPs David Phelps and Ross Stripling elected free agency. Assigned RHP Casey Lawrence outright to Buffalo (IL) after he cleared waivers.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Announced RHPs Zach Davies and Ian Kennedy elected free agency.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Announced INF Ehire Adrianza, RHP Jesse Chavez, OFs Adam Duvall and Robbie Grossman, RHPs Jay Jackson, Luke Jackson, Kenley Jansen and Darren O’Day and SS Dansby Swanson elected free agency.

CHICAGO CUBS — Announced C Willson Contreras, LHPs Wade Miley and Drey Smyly elected free agency.

CINCINNATI REDS — Announced RHP Chase Anderson, Lhp Mike Minor, C Austin Romine, 2B Donovan Solano, RHP Hunter Strickland and LHP Justin Wilson elected free agency.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced RHPs Alex Colome and Carlos Estevez, SS Jose Iglesias, RHPs Chad Kuhl, Scott Oberg and Jose Urena elected free agency. Claimed C Dom Nunez off waivers from San Francisco and OF Ryan Vilade from Pittsburgh. Assigned LHPs Ty Blach and Helcris Olivarez and OF Wynton Bernard outright to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Announced 3B Hanser Alberto, LHPs Tyler Anderson and Danny Duffy, OF Joey Gallo, LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Tommy Kahnle, LHP Clayton Kershaw, RHPs Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin and Jimmy Nelson, OF Kevin Pillar, LHP David Price and SS Trea Turner elected free agency.

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned RHPs Bryan Hoeing, Cody Poteet and Jordan Holloway outright to Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated C Alex Jackson from the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Re-signed RHP Edwin Diaz to a five-year contract. Claimed LHP Taylor Saucedo off waivers from Toronto.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed OF Ryan Vilade of waivers from Colorado.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced RHPs Chris Devenski, Zach Eflin, Kyle Gibson, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Corey Knebel, LHP Brad Hand and 2B Jean Segura elected free agency. Claimed RHP Luis Ortiz and LHP Andrew Vasquez from San Francisco.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Acquired SS Jose Fermin from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations and selected his contract to the active roster. Announced OF Corey Dickerson and LHP Jose Quintana elected free agency.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced 1B Josh Bell, RHP Mike Clevinger, INF/OF Brandon Drury, RHP Pierce Johnson, LHP Sean Manaea, OF Wil Myers, OF/2B Jurickson Profar, RHPs Robert Suarez and Craig Stammen elected free agency.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced LHP Jose Alvarz, 1B Brandon Belt, RHP Shelby Miller, OF Joc Pederson and LHP Carlos Rodon elected free agency. Claimed LHP Andrew Vasquez and RHP Luis Ortiz off waivers from Philadelphia. Assigned OFs Austin Dean and Bryce Johnson, IF Taylor Jones, RHP Zack Littell and C/INF Ford Procto outright to Sacramento (PCL). Claimed C Dom Nunez off waivers from Colorado. Selected the contract of IF Isan Diaz.

WAHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced RHP Steve Cishek, DH Nelson Cruz, RHP Will Harris, 2B César Hernández, RHPs Erasmo Ramirez, Joe Ross and Anibal Sánchez elected free agency. Re-signed LHP Sean Doolittle.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated S Charles Washington to return from injured reserve. Signed OLs Jean Delance, Sage Doxtater and Koda Martin to the practice squad. Released P Nolan Cooney and CB Jace Whittaker from the practice squad. Placed DL Antwaun Woods on the practice squad injured list. Claimed OL Wyatt Davis off waivers from New Orleans. Placed OL Will Hernandez on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Designated LB Matthew Adams to return from injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Joe Haden on the reserve/retired list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed G George Moore and OT Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Kaden Davis to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Trinity Benson to the active roster from the Denver practice squad. Placed RB Craig Reynolds on injured reserve. Re-signed WR Stanley Berryhill to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Rashan Gary on injured reserve. Signed WR Jeff Cotton to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated WR Ashton Dulin to return from injured reserve. Signed TE Darrell Daniels to the practice squad. Placed RB D’Vonte Price on the practice squad injured list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Isaiah Pola-Mao. Signed S Jalen Elliott to the practice squad. Waived S Johnathan Abram.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OT Austen Pleasants to the practice squad. Signed DT Breiden Fehoko. Placed NT Austin Johnson on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated G Coleman Shelton to return from injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Designated TE Ben Ellefson to return from injured reserve.

NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Signed QB Jake Luton, G Drew Desjarlais and RB Derrick Gore to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the practice squad contract of DL Aaron Crawford.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed K Matthew Wright to the active roster from the Kansas City practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated WR Treylon Burks to return from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Montreal F Juraj Slafkovsky two games without pay for boarding in a game against Detroit on Nov. 8.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Mike Reilly from Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Jeremy Davies to Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned C Ryan Suzuki to Chicago (AHL) from the non-roster injured reserve list.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Sampo Ranta from Colorado (AHL) loan.

DALLAS STARS — Loaned G Matthew Murray to Texas (AHL). Recalled F Matej Blumel from Texas (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Mattias Janmark. Acquired C Klim Kostin from St. Louis.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Waived D Nikita Zaitxev and G Magnus Hellberg.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Recalled D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Nikita Alexandrov and LW Josh Leivo from Springfield (AHL). Reassigned LW Jake Neighbours to Springfield.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reinstated D Alexander Alexeyev to the active roster from injured reserve. Assigned D Lucas Johansen to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Trevor Cosgrove from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled G Cale Morris from Norfolk (ECHL) loan. Signed RW Brandon Hawkins and LW Logan Lambdin to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled LW Benjamin Tardif from Utah (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL). Recalled G Nolan Maier from Reading.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Christian Kasastul from Greenville (ECHL) and released him from his standard player contract (SPC).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Mitch Hoelscher from Indy (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Recalled G Matthew Murray.

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released D Cory Dennis. Acquired D Matt Stief from Idaho in trade and added him to the active roster.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Traded G Owen Savory to Kansas City.

IDAHO STEELHEAD — Activated G Adam Scheel from reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Nate Pionk from reserve. Placed F Kale Howarth on injured reserve, effective Nov. 6.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Riley Morris.

MAINE MARINERS — Acquired G Peter Thome form Idaho and added him to the active roster. Released G Stan Basisty to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated G Tomas Vomacka from reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed D Rhett Rhinehart on injured reserve, effective Nov. 5.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Signed D Nick Minerva to the active roster. Activated F Westin Michaud from injured reserve. Placed Nick Minerva on reserve and F Spencer Dorowicz (Oct. 23) and D Darian Skkeoch (Nov. 6) on injured reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett McKenzie from reserve. Loaned F Brandon Hawkins to Chicago (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Peter Loviolette from injured reserve. Placed F Cam Hausinger on injured reserve, effective Nov. 6.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated Fs Nolan Vessey and Brent Beaudoin from reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Brooks Lennon to a contract extension through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Traded F Fafa Picault to Nashville SC for $50,000 of 2023 GAM, $50,000 of 2024 GAM and up to $150,000 in conditional 2024 GAM if certain performance metrics are achieved.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired a total of $725,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and a natural second-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft from St. Louis City SC ($200,000), Chicago Fire FC ($175,000 and a natural second-round draft pick), FC Dallas ($175,000) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC ($175,000) in exchange for one international spot for each of those teams.

MLS Next Pro

COLORADO RAPIDS II — Exercised the contract options for M Yosuke Hanya and D Blake Malone. Declined options on D Omar Gomez and F Michael Harris.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Natalie Graves associate athletic director for compliance/academics.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.