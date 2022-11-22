Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Dixon Machado on a minor league…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Dixon Machado on a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Allan Cerda and RHP Daniel Duarte on minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations David Dumbrowski on a contract extension thought 2027.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Martinez on a three-year contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Johnnuelle Ponce.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Mark Tindall.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Justin Showalter to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived RB Jonathan Ward from injured reserve. Released OL Jean Delance and DL Michael Dogbe from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted OL Ryan Neuzil from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB John Reid to the practice squad. Released S Devon Key from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Arron Mosby to the practice squad. Released QB D’Erin King from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Breon Borders to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted WR Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived OT Isaiah prince.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Greg Mancz. Placed C Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. Signed S Bubba Bolden and T Will Holden to the practice squad. Released C Jordan Meredith from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Dakota Allen from Cleveland’s practice squad. Placed RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve. Signed RB Tyreik McAllister and LB Ray Wilborn to the practice squad. Released LB Harvey Langi from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Khalid Kareem from Cincinnati’s practice squad. Waived S Trevor Denbow. Released TE Tyrell Adams from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted K Cameron Dicker from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed K Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve. Signed WR Keelan Doss to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived RB Darrell Henderson Jr. and LB Justin Hollins. Released TE Kendall Blanton from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OLB Benton Whitley to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OT Conor McDermott from New York Jets practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett to the practice squad. Promoted TE Lawrence Cager from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Marquiss Spencer to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIOA EAGLES — Released OL Jarrid Williams from the practice squad injured reserve. Released WR Auden Tate from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released DB Quincy Wilson from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated LB Jon Rhattigan to return to practice from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated K Caleb Shudak to return to practice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Designated LB Milo Eifler to return to practice from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Riley Sheahan to Rochester (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Michael DiPietro and F Curtis Hall from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Loaned LW Matej Blumel to Texas (AHL). Reassigned G Adam Scheel from TExas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed LW Zach Sanford on waivers.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Alexander Holtz and D Kevin Bahl to Utica (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Lassi Thomson from Belleville (AHL). Assigned D Jacob Larsson to Belleville.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Placed G Magnus Hellberg on waivers.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Ds Victor Mete and Mac Hollowell from Toronto (AHL). Placed RW Wayne Simmonds on waivers.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed LW Matthew Boucher to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D Michael Kim from South Carolina (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Ryan Francis from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Nolan Maier and F Charlie Gerard from Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Strauss Mann from Wichita (ECHL) to San Jose (AHL). Recalled G Aaron Dell from San Jose.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Tommy Miller from Newfoundland (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned F Liam Kirk to Atlanta (ECHL).

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Jordan Timmons from injured reserve and traded him to Reading. Activated Fs William Knierim and Zach Walker from reserve. Placed F Wade Murphy and G Jake Kupsky on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Cam Bakker from commissioner’s exempt list.

MAINE MARINERS — Released Gs Peter Thome and Josh Boyko. Activated G Francois Brassard from reserve. Placed F Cameron Askew on injured reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated F Denis Smirnov from injured reserve. Activated F Alex Pommerville from reserve. Placed F Todd Burgess on injured reserve. Traded D Carter Robertson to Rapid City.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Traded F Tanner Schachle to Norfolk and G Brad Arvantis to Tulsa.

READING ROYALS — Signed F Jordan Kaplan. Added G Joel Eisenhower as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released D Darick Louis-Jean. Activated D Nolan Valleau and F Logan Drevitch from reserve. Placed G Jordan Papirny on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Loaned F Kevin O’Neil to Hershey (AHL).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Santino Centorame from reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Returned G Taylor Gauthier from bereavement/family leave. Placed G Tpommy Nappier on reserve. Placed F Peter Laviolette on injured reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Kelly Bent and placed him on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Named Garth Lagerway president and chief executive officer.

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired up to $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Houston in exchange for M Artur.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the 9th pick in Stage 2 of the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft from the New England Revolution in exchange for the first pick in Stage 2 of the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Felipe Martins to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

BINGHAMTON — Named Eugene Marshall Jr. director of athletics.

EDGEWOOD — Named Courtney Novak head women’s lacrosse coach.

WIS.-WHITEWATER — Announced retirement of football head coach Kevin Bullis. Named Jace Rindahl interim football head coach.

