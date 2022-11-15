Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contracts of RHPS Noah Denoyer, Seth Johnson and Grayson…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contracts of RHPS Noah Denoyer, Seth Johnson and Grayson Rodriguez. SS Joey Ortiz and LHP Drew Rom from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contracts of LHPs Chris Murphy and Brandon Walter from Worcester, INF/OF Ceddane Rafaela, OF Wilyer Abreu and INF David Hamilton from Portland (EL). Designated RHP Jake Reed and C Caleb Hamilton for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contracts of INFs Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Michael Brdar, Keith Beauregard and James Rowson assistant hitting coaches, Robin Lund assistant pitching coach and Ryne Eubanks head athletic trainer.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Rafael Montero on a three-year contract. Selected the contract of RHP J.P. France from Sugar Land (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of RHP Alec Marsh, C Freddy Fermin and OF Diego Hernandez from Omaha (IL). Designated LHP Jake Brentz, RHP Nate Webb and OF Brent Rooker for assignments. Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan O’Hearn on a contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHPs Touki Touissaint and Nash Walters and LHP Rob Zastryzny for assignments. Selected the contracts of LHP Kolton Ingram from Rocket City (SL) and RHP Jose Soriano from Inland Empire (CAL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contracts of LHP Brent Headrick, RHPs Matt Canterino and Casey Legumina and INF Edouard Julien from St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contracts of LHP Hogan Harris from Las Vegas (PCL) and OF Lawrence Butler from Lansing (ML).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and OFs Jonatan Clase and Cade Marlowe from Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a contract. Traded RHP Dennis Santana to Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations. Selected the contracts of INFs Luisangel Acuna and Jonathan Ornelas, OF Dustin Harris and RHPs Zak Kent and Cole Winn from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired INF/OF Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Alfredo Zarraga. Selected the contracts of OFs Kevin Alcantara from Myrtle Beach (CRL) and Brennan Davis from Iowa (IL), RHP Ben Brown from Tennessee (SL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Howard on a minor league contract. Designated RF Aristeded Aquino, RHPs Jared Solomon, Derek Law, Art Warren, Kyle Dowdy mand Jeff Hoffman for assignment. Selected the contracts of RHPs Ricky Karcher and Levi Stoudt and LHP Brandon Williamson from Louisville (IL) and RHP Lyon Richardson and SS Noelvi Marte from Dayton (ML) and SS Elly De La Cruz from Chattanooga (SL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of RHPs Blair Calvo and Riley Pint, INFs Warming Bernabel and Julio Carreras and OF Brenton Doyle from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contracts of OFs Andy Pages and Jonny DeLuca from Tulsa (TL), C Diego Cartaya from Great Lakes (ML) and 2B Michael Busch from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contracts of INF Brice Turang, 1B Jon Singleton and RHPs Abner Uribe and Cam Robinson from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Stephen Ridings off waivers from the New York Yankees.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of OF Johan Rojas from Reading (EL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contracts of RHPs Mike Burrows and Colin Selby and C Endy Rodriguez from Indianapolis (IL) and 3B Jared Triolo from Altoona (EL). Designated RHPs Junior Fernandez and Jeremy Beasley, LHP Manny Banuelos and C Tyler Heineman for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Joc Pederson on a contract. Designated RHPs Sam Delaplane and Drew Strotman, LHP Jarlin Garcia, Cs Dom Nunez and Meibrys Viloria and INFs Jason Vosler and Colton Walker for assignment. Selected the contracts of SS Marco Luciano from Richmond (EL), RHP Tristan Beck from Sacramento (PCL) and RHP Jose Cruz from San Jose (CAL). Acquired 2B Brett Wisely from Tampa Bay in exchange for OF Tristan Peters.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contracts of INF Jake Alu, LHPs Matt Cronin and Jose Ferrer, OF Jeremy De La Rosa and RHPs Jake Irvin and Jackson Rutledge from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Tommy Romero for assignment. Assigned OF Yadiel Hernandez, LHP Evan Lee, RHP Jackson Tetreault outright to Rochester.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Ray Zuberer III to a contract extension. Signed RHP Jake McMahill to a contract.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released OF Mike Hart.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed C Victor Cerny and INF Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli to contracts.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Kaleb McCullough to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted OL Rashaad Coward from the practice squad to the active roster. Released L Tristan Vizcaino. Signed DL Michael Dogbe to the practice squad. Released LB Blake Lynch and OL Sage Doxtater from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB Devon Key to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB T.J. Carrie to the practice squad. Released DB Kenny Robinson from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB Khalil Herbert on injured reserve. Waived DE Kingsley Jonathan. Claimed DB Justin Layne off waivers from New York Giants.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Ben Stille from Miami’s practice squad. Re-signed DE Isaac Rochell to the practice squad. Waived DT Roderick Perry II. Released WR Cyril Grayson from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Alex Lindstrom on the practice squad injured reserve. Released DE Mike Tafua from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RT Billy Turner on injured reserve. Waived WR Tyrie Cleveland. Promoted DL Jonathan Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. Reinstated OL Tom Compton from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed CB A.J; Parker to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Kylin Hill and WR Amari Rodgers. Promoted RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Tim Ward and WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad. Designated WR Randall Cobb to return to practice from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed RB Eno Benjamin off waivers from Arizona. Waived CB Isaac Yiadom.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DT Tyeler Davison from Cleveland’s practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams to the practice squad. Released TE Darrell Daniels.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Parry Nickerson to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released RB Jordan Howard and RB Derrick Gorre from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Vernon Butler to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released WR Auden Tate from the practice squad. Signed DB Marquise Blair to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released OLB Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Jacob Eason and WR Dazz Newsome to the practice squad. Placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad injured reserve. Released QB Kurt Benkert from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated DB Tre Brown from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released WR Kevin Kassis from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted LB Joe Schobert and DL Larrell Murchison to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Caleb Farley on injured reserve. Signed LB Andre Smith, K Josh Lambo and DBs Greg Mabin and Davontae Harris to the practice squad. Released DB Shyheim Carter and OL Eric Smith from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Fs Anders Bjork and Riley Sheahan from Rochester (AHL). Reinstated D Henri Jokiharju from injured reserve.

CALGARY FLAMES — Returned D Nick DeSimone to Calgary (AHL). Recalled D Dennis Gilbert from Calgary.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Returned D Max Lajoie to Chicago (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Hunter Skinner to Jacksonville (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Will Lockwood from Abbotsford (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Cristiano Di Giacinto from Jacksonville (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled RW Alex-Olivier Voyer from Maine (ECHL) and F Kohen Olischefski from Cincinnati (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Brennan Saulnier from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed C Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Jacob Hayhurst from Worcester (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Talor Joseph and F Bill Jerry. Activated D Ivan Chukarov from reserve. Placed D Brandon Fehd on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed Fs Tanner Schachle and Lucas Feuk on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated Fs Anthony Del Gaizo and Lawton Courtnall from reserve. Placed Fs Andrew Cherniwchan and Alexandre fortin on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated G Eric Dop from reserve. Placed G Colton Ellis on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Nolan Vesey from reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Exercised options for Ds Alvaro Barreal, Alvas Powell and Ian Murphy, G Evan Louro and M Junior Moreno. Declined options for Ds Tyler Blackett, Zico Bailey, Ronald Matarrita and Geoff Cameron, M Allan Cruz, Fs Nick Markanich and Ben Mines and G Beckham Sunderland.

FC DALLAS — Signed F Tarik Scott to a three-year contract.

LOS ANGELES FC — Exercised contract options for Ms Kellyn Acosta and Latif Blessing, G Maxime Crepeau and D Mamadou Fall. Declined contract options for Fs Cal Jennings and Danny Trejo, G Tomas Romero and F Cristian Tello.

NEW YORK CITY FC – Re-signed D Tayvon Gray to a contract extension through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. Exercised options for Ms Maxi Moralez and Jonathan Jimenez, F Kevin O’Toole and D Nicolas Benelcazar. Declinded options for D Vuk Latinovich, F Matias Pellegrini and M Gedion Zelalem.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Exercised contract options for F Chris Donovan, M Leon Flach, G Matt Freese, Ds Nathan Harriel, Matthew Real, Gino Portella and Kai Wagner. Declined contract options for M Cole Turner and F Cory Burke.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Exercised the contract option for F Sam Adeniran.

SPORTING KC — Exercised contract options for M Cam Duke, D Kortne Ford and G Kendall McIntosh. Declined contract options for Ds Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Kaveh Rad and Graham Zusi. Signed M Felipe Hernandez, F Khiry Shelton through the 2025 season with options for 2026 and G Tim Melia through 2024.

National Women’s Soccer League

GOTHAM FC — Exercised contract options for M Taryn Torres, Ds Ellie Jean and Kelly Ann Livingstone and G Hensley Hancuff. Declined contract options for Ms Nicole Baxter, Jennifer Cudjoe and Domi Richardson, Fs Kumi Yokoyama and Jenna Bike.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Ally Watt to a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Exercised contract options for D Sam Staab, Ms Jordan Baggett, Dorian Bailey, Bayley Feist and Anna Heilferty and Fs Maddi Elwell and Tara McKeown.

COLLEGE

N. MICHIGAN — Named Dylan Chmura interim head football coach.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.