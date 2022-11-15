Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contracts of INFs Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contracts of INFs Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez from charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Michael Brdar, Keith Beauregard and James Rowson assistant hitting coaches, Robin Lund assistant pitching coach and Ryne Eubanks head athletic trainer.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Rafael Montero on a three-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of RHP Alec Marsh, C Freddy Fermin and OF Diego Hernandez from Omaha (IL). Designated LHP Jake Brentz, RHP Nate Webb and OF Brent Rooker for assignments. Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan O’Hearn on a contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contracts of LHP Hogan Harris from Las Vegas (PCL) and OF Lawrence Butler from Lansing (ML).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and OFs Jonatan Clase and Cade Marlowe from Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired INF/OF Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Alfredo Zarraga.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of RHPs Blair Calvo and Riley Pint, INFs Warming Bernabel and Julio Carreras and OF Brenton Doyle from Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contracts of INF Brice Turang and RHP Abner Uribe from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Stephen Ridings off waivers from the New York Yankees.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of OF Johan Rojas from Reading (EL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contracts of INF Jake Alu, LHPs Matt Cronin and Jose Ferrer, OF Jeremy De La Rosa and RHPs Jake Irvin and Jackson Rutledge from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Tommy Romero for assignment. Assigned OF Yadiel Hernandez, LHP Evan Lee, RHP Jackson Tetreault outright to Rochester.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted OL Rashaad Coward from the practice squad to the active roster. Released L Tristan Vizcaino. Signed DL Michael Dogbe to the practice squad. Released LB Blake Lynch and OL Sage Doxtater from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB T.J. Carrie to the practice squad. Released DB Kenny Robinson from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Ben Stille from Miami’s practice squad. Re-signed DE Isaac Rochell to the practice squad. Waived DT Roderick Perry II. Released WR Cyril Grayson from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Kylin Hill and WR Amari Rodgers. Promoted RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Tim Ward and WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed RB Eno Benjamin off waivers from Arizona.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DT Tyeler Davison from Cleveland’s practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams to the practice squad. Released TE Darrell Daniels.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Parry Nickerson to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released OLB Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Jacob Eason and WR Dazz Newsome to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted LB Joe Schobert and DL Larrell Murchison to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Caleb Farley on injured reserve. Signed LB Andre Smith, K Josh Lambo and DBs Greg Mabin and Davontae Harris to the practice squad. Released DB Shyheim Carter and OL Eric Smith from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Fs Anders Bjork and Riley Sheahan from Rochester (AHL). Reinstated D Henri Jokiharju from injured reserve.

CALGARY FLAMES — Returned D Nick DeSimone to Calgary (AHL). Recalled D Dennis Gilbert from Calgary.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Returned D Max Lajoie to Chicago (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Hunter Skinner to Jacksonville (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Will Lockwood from Abbotsford (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled RW Alex-Olivier Voyer from Maine (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed C Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Exercised options for Ds Alvaro Barreal, Alvas Powell and Ian Murphy, G Evan Louro and M Junior Moreno. Declined options for Ds Tyler Blackett, Zico Bailey, Ronald Matarrita and Geoff Cameron, M Allan Cruz, Fs Nick Markanich and Ben Mines and G Beckham Sunderland.

FC DALLAS — Signed F Tarik Scott to a three-year contract.

LOS ANGELES FC — Exercised contract options for Ms Kellyn Acosta and Latif Blessing, G Maxime Crepeau and D Mamadou Fall. Declined contract options for Fs Cal Jennings and Danny Trejo, G Tomas Romero and F Cristian Tello.

NEW YORK CITY FC – Re-signed D Tayvon Gray to a contract extension through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. Exercised options for Ms Maxi Moralez and Jonathan Jimenez, F Kevin O’Toole and D Nicolas Benelcazar. Declinded options for D Vuk Latinovich, F Matias Pellegrini and M Gedion Zelalem.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Exercised contract options for F Chris Donovan, M Leon Flach, G Matt Freese, Ds Nathan Harriel, Matthew Real, Gino Portella and Kai Wagner. Declined contract options for M Cole Turner and F Cory Burke.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Exercised the contract option for F Sam Adeniran.

SPORTING KC — Exercised contract options for M Cam Duke, D Kortne Ford and G Kendall McIntosh. Declined contract options for Ds Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Kaveh Rad and Graham Zusi. Signed M Felipe Hernandez, F Khiry Shelton through the 2025 season with options for 2026 and G Tim Melia through 2024.

National Women’s Soccer League

GOTHAM FC — Exercised contract options for M Taryn Torres, Ds Ellie Jean and Kelly Ann Livingstone and G Hensley Hancuff. Declined contract options for Ms Nicole Baxter, Jennifer Cudjoe and Domi Richardson, Fs Kumi Yokoyama and Jenna Bike.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Ally Watt to a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Exercised contract options for D Sam Staab, Ms Jordan Baggett, Dorian Bailey, Bayley Feist and Anna Heilferty and Fs Maddi Elwell and Tara McKeown.

COLLEGE

N. MICHIGAN — Named Dylan Chmura interim head football coach.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.