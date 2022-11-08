Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Cody Asche offensive strategy coach. DETROIT TIGERS — Declined the…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Cody Asche offensive strategy coach.

DETROIT TIGERS — Declined the 2023 option on LHP Andrew Chafin.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Declined the 2023 options on RHPs Chris Archer and Dylan Bundy and C Miguel Sano.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined the 2023 option on 1B Anthony Rizzo.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated DH Ji-Man Choi.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Dustin Kelly hitting coach, Jim Adduci assistant hitting coach/game planning and Alex Smith major league coach/data development and process. Announced Juan Cabreja transitioning to assistant hitting coach from staff assistant and Jonathan Mota now a major league coach from staff assistant.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Tony Santillan, Tejay Antone, Vladimir Gutierrez, Jeff Hoffman, Art Warren and Lucas Smith and IB Joey Voto, 3B Mike Moustakas, OF Nick Senzel and C Tyler Stephenson from the 60-day IL. Announced that LHP Mike Minor elected free agency.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Declined the 2023 option on RHP Scott Oberg.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed OF Luke Williams off waivers from Miami.

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated SS Miguel Rojas.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Exercised the 2023 option on 2B Kolten Wong.

NEW YORK METS — Declined the 2023 option on RHP Chris Bassitt.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of CB Moises Gomez from Memphis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Declined the 2023 option on OF Wil Myers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL Matt Hennessy on injured reserve. Promoted DB Jovante Moffatt to the active roster from the practice squad. Released DB Thakarius Keyes from the practice squad. Signed OLB Quinton Bell and OL Jonotthan Harrison to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated TE Charlie Kolar from injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated S Jeremy Chinn to return from injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Cyril Grayson to the practice squad. Waived CB Herb Miller from the active roster.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed C Lloyd Cushenberry on injured reserve. Promoted S Anthony Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released WR Kawaan Baker from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named assistant quarterback coach/pass game specialist Parks Frazier the offensive play caller.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived S Johnathan Abram.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived S Terrell Burgess and TE Kendall Blanton.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed FB Jake Bargas to the practice squad. Released DE Big Kat Bryant form the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived G Wyatt Davis. Released RB Jake Fun and QB Brett Hundley from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Aaron Crawford to the practice squad. Released DB Olaijah Griffin from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted S Andre Chachere to the active roster from the practice squad and T Fred Johnson to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived LB Ryan Anderson. Released K Nick Sciba. Signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Godwin Igwebuike to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Charles Snowden to the practice squad. Released OLB JoJo Ozougqu.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Conor Timmins to Tucson (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

CHICAGO BLACK HAWKS — Loaned G Dylan Wells to Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Trent Miner to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL). Recalled RW Martin Kaut from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Seth Barton to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Savannah (ECHL). Recalled C Austin Czarnik and RW Matt Luff from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned C Rem Pitlick to Laval (AHL) on loan. Reinstated RW Evgenii Dadonov to the active roster from injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Luke Prokop to Milwaukee (AHL) from Norfolk (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Samuel Ersson from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Loaned D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley.

SAN JOSE DUCKS — Assigned G Strauss Mann to San Jose (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Victor Mete and C Pontus Holmberg to Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Worcester (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned G Joseph Vrbetic to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released G Owen Savory from his professional tryout contract.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled G Dryden McKay from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City F Josh Lammon one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for boarding in a game against Utah on Nov. 5.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed G Talor Joseph to the active roster.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Logan Flodell from reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Levko Koper from injured reserve. Placed F Robert Carpenter on injured reserve, effective Nov. 6.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released F Tanner Nagel and G Hunter Vorva. Loaned F Logan Lambdin to Chicago (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated F Ryan Foss from reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Brad Arvanitis from injured reserve and F Zach Court from reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Lawton Courtnall from reserve. Placed F Justin Florek on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Returned F Cedric Pare to Belleville (AHL) from loan.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Re-signed F Sergio Santos to a multi-year contract through the 2024 season with options for 2025 and 2026.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Ben Olsen head coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Signed MF Rocky Rodriguez to a multi-year contract through the 2025 season.

