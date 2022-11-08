Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Cody Asche offensive strategy coach. DETROIT TIGERS — Declined the…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Cody Asche offensive strategy coach.

DETROIT TIGERS — Declined the 2023 option on LHP Andrew Chafin.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Declined the 2023 options on RHPs Chris Archer and Dylan Bundy and C Miguel Sano.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined the 2023 option on 1B Anthony Rizzo.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated DH Ji-Man Choi.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named are Dustin Kelly hitting coach, Jim Adduci assistant hitting coach/game planning and Alex Smith major league coach/data development and process. Announced Juan Cabreja transitioning to assistant hitting coach from staff assistant and Jonathan Mota now a major league coach from staff assistant.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Declined the 2023 option on RHP Scott Oberg.

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated SS Miguel Rojas.

NEW YORK METS — Declined the 2023 option on RHP Chris Bassitt.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of CB Moises Gomez from Memphis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Declined the 2023 option on OF Wil Myers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL Matt Hennessy on injured reserve. Promoted DB Jovante Moffatt to the active roster from the practice squad. Released DB Thakarius Keyes from the practice squad. Signed OLB Quinton Bell and OL Jonotthan Harrison to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated S Jeremy Chinn to return from injured reserve.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Seth Barton to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Savannah (ECHL).

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Aaron Crawford to the practice squad. Released DB Olaijah Griffin from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted S Andre Chachere to the active roster from the practice squad and T Fred Johnson to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Conor Timmins to Tucson (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

CHICAGO BLACK HAWKS — Loaned G Dylan Wells to Rockford (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned C Rem Pitlick to Laval (AHL) on loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Luke Prokop to Seattle (WHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Victor Mete and C Pontus Holmberg to Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Worcester (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned G Joseph Vrbetic to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released G Owen Savory from his professional tryout contract.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled G Dryden McKay from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City F Josh Lammon one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for boarding in a game against Utah on Nov. 5.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired G Talor Joseph.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired G Trent Minor.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Re-signed F Sergio Santos to a multi-year contract through the 2024 season with options for 2025 and 2026.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Ben Olsen head coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Signed MF Rocky Rodriguez to a multi-year contract through the 2025 season.

