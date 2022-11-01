Tuesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association BROOKLYN NETS — Announced head coach Steve Nash has mutually agreed to part ways. Named Jacque…

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Announced head coach Steve Nash has mutually agreed to part ways. Named Jacque Vaughn interim head coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Kamu Grugier-hill to the active roster.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded S Dean Marlowe to Buffalo in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. Traded WR Calvin Ridley to Jacksonville.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Traded LB Roquan Smith to Chicago in exchange for LB A.J. Klein and a 2023 second-round and fifth-round draft pick. Reinstated OLBs Tyus Bowser from the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and David Ojabo from the non-football injury list (NFI) to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Acquired RB Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis in exchange for RB Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick which could become a fifth-round pick. Reinstated CB Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad and CB TreDavious White from the physically unable to perform lies (PUP) to the active roster. Released DT Brandin Bryant and WR Isaiah Hodgins from the active roster and CB Jordan Miller from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Joel Iyiegvuniwe and signed RB Nate McCrary to the practice squad. Released RB John Lovett and DB Gavin Heslop.

CHICAGO BEARS — Acquired WR Chase Claypool from Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick pending a physical. Waived WR Isaiah Coulter.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived NT Trysten Hill.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Zach McCloud to the practice squad. Traded OLB Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to Miami in exchange for RB Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Waived RB Devine Ozigbo.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Patrick Taylor from the active roster and LB Kobe Jones from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Buddy Johnson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded CB Rashad Fenton to Atlanta in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. Reinstated CB Trent McDuffie from injured reserve to the active roster. Signed WR Dazz Newsome to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve. Reinstated OL Austin Jackson to the active roster from injured reserve. Released QB Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Traded a 2023 second-round and a 2024 third-round draft pick in exchange for TE T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth round pick. Placed TE Irv Smith Jr. on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Hayden Howerton and P Michael Palardy to the practice squad. Released DL Ron’Dell Carter and K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Waived CB Bryce Thompson.

NEW YORK JETS — Traded DE Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick to Denver in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Traded RB Jeff Wilson to Miami in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, pending a physical. Released DT Akeem Spence.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. Released WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad and CB Sidney Jones from the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OL Fred Johnson.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Traded CB William Jackson III to Pittsburgh.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned C Sam Carrick to San Diego (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Alec Regula from Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Givani Smith and RW Matt Ruff to Grand Rapids (AHL) on loan. Reinstated C Michael Rasmussen to the active roster from his two-game suspension.

EDMONTON OILERS — Loaned D Vincent Desharnais to Bakersfield (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled G Christopher Gibson from Coachella Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Pontus Holmberg from Toronto (AHL) loan. Assigned F Wayne Simmonds to Toronto.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Announced C Reid Duke signed a deal to play for Slovakian HK Nitra. Assigned D Peter DiLiberatore to Savannah (ECHL) from Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Returned D Dylan MacPherson to Wichita (ECHL) on loan.

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed RW Cory Conacher to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled F Erik Bradford from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Iowa (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned F Brennan Saulnier and RW Pierrick Dube to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Jarod Hilderman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SPRINGFILED THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned Fs Anthony Repaci to Worcester.

TEXAS STARS — Loaned D Michael Karow to Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F Justin Young on injured reserve, effective Oct. 31.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Claimed D Joe Masomius off waivers from Kalamazoo. Activated F Jordan Martel from reserve. Placed D D.J. King on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired G Doug Melvin form the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Added F Zane Franklin to the active roster from trade with Reading and placed him on reserve. Activated D Dawson Barteaux from reserve. Placed D Darren Brady on injured reserve, effective Oct. 23.

INDY FUEL — Signed G Cam Gray to the active roster.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Conor O’Brien from his standard player contract (SPC). Placed D Connor Russell on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Hank Sorenson to a standard player contract (SPC). Suspended F Brian Bowen.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Adam Varga.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released D Aaron Thow. Activated G Isaiah Saville from reserve. Placed D Darick Louis-Jean on reserve and F Lynden McCallum on injured reserve, effective Oct. 30.

TOLEDO WALLEYES — Returned G Kade Phipps to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Jack Van Boekel to the active roster. Placed D Dilan Peters on reserve and D Clay Hanus on injured reserve, effective Oct. 24.

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed D Bray Crowder on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired F Jacob Hayhurst from Springfield (AHL) and placed him on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Promoted Jessica O’Neill to chief operating officer.

MLS Next Pro

HOUSTON DYNAMO II — Announced Kenny Bundy signed a contract extension as head coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed Juan Carlos Amoros to a three-year contract as head coach.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Dawn Scott senior director of performance/medical and innovation.

COLLEGE

SIENA — Named Kaylee Kastrup assistant water polo coach.

