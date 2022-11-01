Tuesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association BROOKLYN NETS — Announced head coach Steve Nash has mutually agreed to part ways. Named Jacque…

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Announced head coach Steve Nash has mutually agreed to part ways. Named Jacque Vaughn interim head coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded S Dean Marlow to Buffalo in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Traded LB Roquan Smith to Chicago in exchange for LB A.J. Klein and a 2023 second-round and fifth-round draft pick. Reinstated OLBs Tyus Bowser from the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and David Ojabo from the non-football injury list (NFI) to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Acquired RB Nyheim Hnes from Indianapolis in exchange for RB Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick which could become a fifth-round pick. Reinstated CB Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad and CB TreDavious White from the physically unable to perform lies (PUP) to the active roster. Released DT Brandin Bryan and WR Isaiah Hodgins from the active roster and CB Jordan Miller from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Joel Iyiegvuniwe and signed RB Nate McCrary to the practice squad. Released RB John Lovett and DB Gavin Heslop.

CHICAGO BEARS — Acquired WR Chase Claypool from Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick pending a physical. Waived WR Isaiah Coulter.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Zach McCloud to the practice squad. Traded OLB Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to Miami in exchange for RB Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Fired offensive coach Marcus Brady.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded CB Rashad Fenton to Atlanta in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve. Reinstated OL Austin Jackson to the active roster from injured reserve. Released QB Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Traded a 2023 second-round and a 2024 third-round draft pick in exchange for TE T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth round pick. Placed TE Irv Smith Jr. on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Traded DE Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick to Denver in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Traded RB Jeff Wilson to Miami in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, pending a physical.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. Released WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned C Sam Carrick to San Diego (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Alec Regula from Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Givani Smith and RW Matt Ruff to Grand Rapids (AHL) on loan.

EDMONTON OILERS — Loaned D Vincent Desharnais to Bakersfield (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Pontus Holmberg from Toronto (AHL) loan. Assigned F Wayne Simmonds to Toronto.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Announced C Reid Duke signed a deal to play for Slovakian HK Nitra.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Returned D Dylan MacPherson to Wichita (ECHL) on loan.

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed RW Cory Conacher to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

IOWA WILD — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Iowa (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned F Brennan Saulnier and RW Pierrick Dube to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Jarod Hilderman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Conor O’Brien from his standard player contract (SPC).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Hank Sorenson to a standard player contract (SPC).

TOLEDO WALLEYES — Returned G Kade Phipps to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Promoted Jessica O’Neill to chief operating officer.

MLS Next Pro

HOUSTON DYNAMO II — Announced Kenny Bundy signed a contract extension as head coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed Juan Carlos Amoros to a three-year contract as head coach.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Dawn Scott senior director of performance/medical and innovation.

COLLEGE

SIENA — Named Kaylee Kastrup assistant water polo coach.

