Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent C Mark Kolozsvary to Norfolk (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed OF Brent Rooker off waivers from Kansas City.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired C/OF Cooper Hummel from Arizona in exchange for OF Kyle Lewis.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Jeff Conine special assistant to Bruce Sherman chairman and principal owner.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Robert Suarez to a five-year contract through the 2027 season with an opt-out clause after the 2025 season.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Cole Brannen.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Nick Marcon.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA – Announced that Golden State Warriors F JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for directing profane and derogaroty language toward a game official at the conclusion of a game against Phoenix on Nov. 16.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Kingsley Jonathan to the practice squad. Released OL Greg Mancz from the practice squad. Claimed LB A.J. Klein off waivers from Chicago. Placed WR Jake Kumerow on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated WR Randall Cobb to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted LB La’Darius Hamilton to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed DB BoPete Keyes to the practice squad. Released RB Gerrid Doaks from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve. Activated DE Frank Clark from the exempt list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Brennan Scarlett to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS — Signed OL Hunter Thedford to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Isaac Yiadom to the practice squad. Released LB Kenny Young from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Auden Tate to the practice squad. Released CB Mac McCain from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with DT Ndamukong Suh on a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR C.J. Board to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DB Lonnie Johnson on injured reserve. Promoted DBs Greg Mabin and Davontae Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Buffalo (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned G Ryan Fanti to Bakersfield (AHL) from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Patrick Brown to the active roster from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Mac Hollowell and F Wayne Simmons from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Loaned RW Karel Plasek to Olomouc (Czech Extraliga).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Adam Brubacher from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan.

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Assigned G Callum Booth to Kansas City (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Simon Dubicek from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.

TEXAS STARS — Recalled G Adam Scheel from Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned G Dryden McKay to Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Returned RW Sean Josling to Wheeling (ECHL) on loan.

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Brandon Fehd from reserve. Placed F Colin Long on reserve. Loaned D Joe Ryczek to Springfield (AHL).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Dakota Betts from reserve. Placed D Sean Allen on reserve. Placed D Matt Cairns on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Rylan Parenteau to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated D Benjamin Gagne from reserve. Placed F Louie Rowe on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Wade Murphy from injured reserve. Activated G Jake Kupsky and F Justin Misiak from reserve. Placed Fs William Knierim and Jordan Kawaguchi on reserve. Placed D Cody Haiskanen on injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Tevin Kozlowski from Cincinnati. Activated F Brendan Robbins from reserve. Placed D Justin Wells on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Claimed G Owen Savory from Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed G Dillon Kelley on injured reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released Fs Joe Widmar and Jordan Kaplan. Activated F Brett Ouderkirk from reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded D Matthew Sredl to Newfoundland.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Traded F Brennan Saulnier to Belleville (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Neil Robinson from injured reserve. Activated F Christian Simeone from reserve. Placed D Jordan Stone on reserve. Placed D James Shearer and G Lukas Parik on injured reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed F Anthony Repaci on injured reserve. Loaned F Steven Jandric to Springfield (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired M Sofiane Djeffal in stage one of the MLS Re-Entry draft. Selected F Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez off the MLS end-of-year waivers list.

DC UNITED — Acquired $50,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and a 26th pick in the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft from Austin FC in exchange for the first pick in the 2022 draft.

FC DALLAS — Acquired F Jose Mulato Palacios from Deportiva Cali through the 2025 season.

LOS ANGELES FC — Re-signed D Ryan Hollingshead to a three-year contract.

LA GALAXY — Signed D A.J. DeLaGarza to a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the team.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired $325,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and a natural third-round pick in the 2023 MLS Super Draft from New York City FC in exchange for two 2023 international spots.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Announced a transfer agreement with M Paxten Aaronson to Bundesliga Club Eintracht Frankfurt with a multi-million-dollar transfer fee and additional performance-based bonuses.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Karifa Yao in stage one of the MLS Re-Entry Draft. Signed F Simon Becher to a one-year MLS contract through the 2023 season with options for 2024-2026.

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Re-signed D Kaleigh Riehl to a two-year contract through the 2024 season pending league and federation approval.

