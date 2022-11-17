Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed OF Brent Rooker off waivers from Kansas City.
|National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Named Jeff Conine special assistant to Bruce Sherman chairman and principal owner.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Robert Suarez to a five-year contract through the 2027 season with an opt-out clause after the 2025 season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Kingsley Jonathan to the practice squad. Released OL Greg Mancz from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated WR Randall Cobb to the active roster from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Auden Tate to the practice squad. Released CB Mac McCain from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with DT Ndamukong Suh on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned G Ryan Fanti to Bakersfield (AHL) from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Patrick Brown to the active roster from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Mac Hollowell and F Wayne Simmons from Toronto (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Adam Brubacher from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan.
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Simon Dubicek from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned G Dryden McKay to Newfoundland (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Returned RW Sean Josling to Wheeling (ECHL) on loan.
|ECHL
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Rylan Parenteau to a standard player contract (SPC).
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Traded F Brennan Saulnier to Belleville (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Acquired M Sofiane Djeffal in stage one of the MLS Re-Entry draft.
DC UNITED — Acquired $50,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and a 26th pick in the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft from Austin FC in exchange for the first pick in the 2022 draft.
FC DALLAS — Acquired F Jose Mulato Palacios from Deportiva Cali through the 2025 season.
LA GALAXY — Signed D A.J. DeLaGarza to a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the team.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Announced a transfer agreement with M Paxten Aaronson to Bundesliga Club Eintracht Frankfurt with a multi-million-dollar transfer fee and additional performance-based bonuses.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Karifa Yao in stage one of the MLS Re-Entry Draft.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Re-signed D Kaleigh Riehl to a two-year contract through the 2024 season pending league and federation approval.
