Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed OF Brent Rooker off waivers from Kansas City. National League…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed OF Brent Rooker off waivers from Kansas City.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Jeff Conine special assistant to Bruce Sherman chairman and principal owner.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Robert Suarez to a five-year contract through the 2027 season with an opt-out clause after the 2025 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Kingsley Jonathan to the practice squad. Released OL Greg Mancz from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated WR Randall Cobb to the active roster from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Auden Tate to the practice squad. Released CB Mac McCain from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with DT Ndamukong Suh on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned G Ryan Fanti to Bakersfield (AHL) from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Patrick Brown to the active roster from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Mac Hollowell and F Wayne Simmons from Toronto (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Adam Brubacher from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan.

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Simon Dubicek from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned G Dryden McKay to Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Returned RW Sean Josling to Wheeling (ECHL) on loan.

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Rylan Parenteau to a standard player contract (SPC).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Traded F Brennan Saulnier to Belleville (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired M Sofiane Djeffal in stage one of the MLS Re-Entry draft.

DC UNITED — Acquired $50,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and a 26th pick in the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft from Austin FC in exchange for the first pick in the 2022 draft.

FC DALLAS — Acquired F Jose Mulato Palacios from Deportiva Cali through the 2025 season.

LA GALAXY — Signed D A.J. DeLaGarza to a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the team.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Announced a transfer agreement with M Paxten Aaronson to Bundesliga Club Eintracht Frankfurt with a multi-million-dollar transfer fee and additional performance-based bonuses.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Karifa Yao in stage one of the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Re-signed D Kaleigh Riehl to a two-year contract through the 2024 season pending league and federation approval.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.