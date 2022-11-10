Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP John means from the 60-day IL. Assigned OF Yusniel…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP John means from the 60-day IL. Assigned OF Yusniel Diaz outright to Norfolk (IL) after he cleared waivers.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Rob Refsnyder on a one-year. Declined the 2023 option on OF Tommy Pham. Selected the contract of 2B Emmanuel Valdez from Worcester (IL). Reinstated LHPs James Paxton, Chris Sale and Josh Taylor, RHP Tanner Houck and 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF/OF Enmanuel Valdez to join the active roster.

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Bryan Garcia, SSs Jermaine Palacios and Luis Garcia outright to Toledo (IL). Acquired 2B Andy Ibanez off waivers from Texas.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced RHP Justin Verlander declined his 2023 option.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of 2B Samad Taylor and LHP Richard Lovelady from Omaha (IL). Reinstated LHPs Jake Brentz and Angel Zerpa and INF Adalberto Mondesi from the 60-day IL. Designated C Sebastian Rivero for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced OF Tim Locastro elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment. Selected the contracts of RHP Jhony Brito from Somerset (EL) and LHP Matt Krook from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) and added them to the active roster. Added RHP Jimmy Cordero to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Declined the 2023 option on CF Kevin Kiermaier. Assigned RHPs Nick Anderson and Jimmy Yacabonis and CF Roman Quinn outright to Durham (IL). Reinstated RHPs Ryan Thompson, Andrew Kittredge, Shane Baz, J.P. Feyereisen and 2B Brandon Lowe from the 60-day IL. Sent RHPs Jimmy Yacabonis, Nick Anderson, LHP Brendan McKay and OF Roman Quinn outright to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded INF/OF Nick Solak to Cincinnati in exchange for cash considerations. Assigned RHP Jesus Tinoco outright to Round Rock (IL). Reinstated C/DH Mitch Garve, INF/OF Brad Miller, RHP Josh Sborz and OF Eli White from the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Exercised the 2023 option on RHP Anthony Bass. Reinstated LHP Hyun Jin Ryu and INF Vinmy Capra from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Nathan Lukes and placed on the active roster.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated INF Nick Ahmed, RHP Humberto Castellanos, LHP Tyler Gilbert, INF Emmanuel Rivera and RHP Tyler Zuber from the 60-day IL. Designated RHPs Humberto Castellanos and Tyler Zuber for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contracts of RHPs Michael Tonkin and Seth Elledge from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned 2B David Bote, LHP Steven Brault, OF Narciso Cook and RHP Anderson Espinoza outright to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin Herget on a minor league contact.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Declined the 2023 option on 3B Justin Turner.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RHP Tyson Miller off waivers from Texas. Declined the 2023 option on RHP Brad Boxberger and he elected free agency. Acquired C Payton Henry from Miami in exchange for OF Reminton Batista.

NEW YORK METS — Declined the 2023 mutual option on RHP Mychal Givens. Exercised the 2023 options on RHPs Carlos Carrasco and John Curtiss. Assigned OF Terrence Gore outright to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired 1B Ji-Man Choi from Tampa Bay in exchange for minor league RHP Jack Hartman. Reinstated CB Canaan Smith-Njigba, RHPs Yerry De Los Santos, Max Kranick and Colin Holderman from the 60-day IL. Assigned LHP Eric Stout, RHP Peter Solomon, Cs Zack Collins and Jason Delay outright to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of RHP Pedro Avila from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHPs Sam Delapland, Anthony DeSclafani, Mauricio Llovera and Gregory Santos, LHP Sam Long and Alex Wood and INFs Donovan Walton and Colton Welker from the 60-day IL. Declined the 2023 option on INF Evan Longoria. Claimed C Meibrys Viloria and RHP Drew Strotman off waivers from Texas. Extended a qualifying offer to LHP Carlos Rodon and OF Joc Pederson.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned C Tres Barrera and LHP Francisco Perez outright to Rochester (IL) after clearing waivers.

Minor League Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Named Karl Craigie pitching coach.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Carson LaRue to a contract extension.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF/2B Jakob Newton.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Kobey Schlotman to a contract extension. Signed LHP Antonio Frias.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Bren Spillane to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Memphis G Desmond Bane for kicking the game ball into the stands in a a game against Boston on Nov. 7.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DL Michael Dogbe.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted OLs Ryan Neuzil and Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Jake Tonges.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed DB Herb Miller to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed S Johnathan Abram off waivers from Las Vegas.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OT Jordan Steckler on the practice squad injured list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad. Signed RB Jake Funk to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted LB Curtis Bolton to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve. Announced the retirement of LB Blake Martinez. Signed TE Jacob Hollister to the active roster from the Minnesota practice squad and LB Reggie Ragland to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Promoted RB Adam Prentice and LB Nephi Sewell to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed OT Derrick Kelly and LB Kenny Young to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Terrell Burgess to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed K Chris Boswell on injured reserve. Reinstated S Damontae Kazee to the active roster from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned C Glenn Gawdin to San Diego (AHL) on loan.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced that LW Loui Eriksson has signed a contract with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League.

BOSTON BRUINS — Reinstated D Charlie McAvoy to the active roster from injured reserve.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned C Cameron Hillis to Indy (ECHL) from Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Shane Bowers from Colorado (AHL) loan.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Remi Poirier to Idaho (ECHL) from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled Fs Jonatan Berggren and Givani Smith from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned F Alex Turcotte to Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced a multi-year contract extension for Martin Brodeur and named him executive vice president/hockey operations.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Jake Neighbours to Springfield (AHL). Recalled D Tyler Tucker from Springfield (AHL) loan.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Claimed G Magnus Hellberg off waivers from Ottawa.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Mikko Kokkonen to Newfoundland (ECHL) from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled C Sheldon Dries from Abbotsford (AHL) loan.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Placed G Laurent Brossoit on waivers.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled C Filip Engaras from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan. Assigned D Adam Brubacher to Fort Wayne on loan.

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Trevor Cosgrove from Worcester (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled G Cale Morris from Norfolk (ECHL) loan.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Pavel Cajan to Cleveland (AHL).

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled D Jake McLaughlin from Kansas City (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed C Alex Galchenyuk to a minor-league contract.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Christian Kasastul from Greenville (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Loaned RW Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned G Mitchell Weeks to Indy (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated Fs Grant Jozefek and Shawn Weller from reserve. Placed D Ivan Chukarov and F Billy Jerry on reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Loaned D Nick Albano to Belleville (AHL).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released F Emmett Sproule.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Cole Moberg from reserve. Placed D Nolan Kneen on reserve.GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Dallas Gerads from injured reserve and D Bobby Russell from reserve. Placed F Chase Zieky on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Placed G Cam Gray on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated G Charles Williams from reserve. Placed D Brandon Fortunato on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Hunter Vorva from his standard player contract (SPC).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Owen Savory from trade with Fort Wayne. Activated D Marc McNulty and F Ryan Harrison from injured reserve and F Keeghan Howdeshell from reserve. Placed D Dalton Gally on reserve and F Hugo Roy on injured reserve, effective Nov. 6.

MAINE MARINERS — Acquired G Peter Thome from Idaho in trade. Activated F Conner Bleackley from reserve. Placed D Gabriel Chicoine on reserve and F Nick Isaacson on injured reserve, effective Oct. 23. Traded F Josh McKechney to Wheeling.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired G Doug Pippy from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated Fs Riley McKay and Brett Stapley from the commissioners exempt list. Placed F Nicolas Lariviere and D John Parker-Jones on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Joey Spagnoli from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Agreed to terms with D Jon Gallagher on a multi-year contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Derrick Williams from LA Galaxy in exchange for $180,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Nick Cushing head coach.

ORLANDO CITY FC — Agreed mutually with M Junior Urso to terminate his contract. Announced F Facundo Torres was selected to the Urugauay National Team world cup roster.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed assistant coaches Carlos Llamosa, Miles Joseph and Gluillermo Valencia to multi-year contract extensions. Added D Liam Ridgewell to the coaching staff.

SOUNDERS FC — Acquired $100,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) from ST. Louis City SC in exchange for a 2023 international roster slot.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Announced Peter Mais resigned as head coach of women’s soccer.

EDGEWOOD — Named Suann Saltzberry director of athletics.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.