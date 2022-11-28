Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Steelers RB Harris departs with abdominal injury vs. Colts

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 10:10 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was ruled out of the second half of Monday night’s game at Indianapolis with an abdominal injury.

Harris appeared to get hurt early in the game but continued to play and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 6-yard run that made it 13-0. But the Steelers said he would not return shortly after the Colts scored their first touchdown less than two minutes into the third quarter.

Harris had rushed for 189 yards combined in Pittsburgh’s previous two games. He had 10 carries for 35 yards and caught one pass for 4 yards before departing Monday.

