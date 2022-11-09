Sports on TV for Novemeber 14-20

|Adv12
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, November 14
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Penn St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Tennessee
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at UConn
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Philadelphia —
|Tuesday, November 15
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Northwestern at Georgetown
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky vs. Michigan St., Indianapolis
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Purdue
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Duke vs. Kansas, Indianapolis
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama at South Alabama
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at New Orleans
|10 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Sacramento —
|Wednesday, November 16
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
|3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Legends Classic: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa at Seton Hall
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Texas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|GOLF
|2 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Atlanta
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Phoenix
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Chicago
|10 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles at Edmonton —
|Thursday, November 17
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Furman vs. Penn St., Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Colorado vs. UMass, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Murray St. vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Colorado St. vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at St. John’s
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Legends Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Davidson vs. Coll. of Charleston, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — UC-Riverside at Creighton
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Legends Classic: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Loyola of Chicago vs. Tulsa, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.
|5 a.m. (Friday)
ESPNU — Rider vs. Stetson, Dublin
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — SMU at Tulane
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
|2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Tennessee at Green Bay —
|Friday, November 18
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 a.m.
ESPNU — Rider vs. Stetson, Dublin
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Showcase: Temple vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Continental Tire Main Event: Virginia vs. Baylor, Semifinal, Las Vegas
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. UCLA, Semifinal, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Marist. vs. E. Kentucky, Dublin
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at Tulsa
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
|2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 288 Main Card: Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov (Light-Heavyweights), Chicago
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Golden St. —
|Saturday, November 19
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Yale at Harvard
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — Boston College at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Boston College at Notre Dame
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
NFLN — TBA
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|8 p.m.
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
|1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates —
|Sunday, November 20
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|CFL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: TBD, Regina, Saskatchewan
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Hall of Fame Showcase: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Showcase: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
ABC — South Carolina at Stanford
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Storrs, Conn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Buffalo, Philadelphia at Indianapolis, NY Jets at New England
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Atlanta, LA Rams at New Orleans, Detroit at NY Giants, Carolina at Baltimore, Washington at Houston
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Minnesota, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at LA Chargers —
