Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Nick Howard to a minor league contract. FOOTBALL National…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Nick Howard to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Corey Clement to the active roster from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR Tanner Gentry and CB Xavier Rhodes to the active roster from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reinstated S Jeremy Chinn to the active roster from injured reserve. Signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe to the active roster. Waived LB Aaron Mosby. Promoted DT Phil Hoskins and CB T.J. Carrie to the active roster from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted RB Darrynton Evans to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Reinstated DT D.J. Reader to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted P Drue Chrisman and WR Trenton Irwin to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated DE Chase Winovich to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed G Michael Dunn on injured reserve. Promoted LB Jermaine Carter Jr and S Mike Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve. Promoted LB Harvey Langi and WR Brandon Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed OT Quinn Bailey to the active roster. Reinstated LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to the active roster from injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Reinstated WR D.J. Clark to the active roster from injured reserve. Waived S JuJu Hughes. Promoted WR Stanley Berryhill to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Reinstated DL Michael Dwumfour to the active roster form injured reserve. Promoted DBs Cobi Francis and Will Redmond to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived DL Jaleel Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DE Kameron Cline and TE Nikola Kalinic to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Joe Gaziano to the active roster. Reinstated TE Stone Smartt to the active roster from the non-football injury list (NFI). Promoted K Cameron Dicker and OT Foster Sarell to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived WR Keelan Doss.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted OT A.J. Arcuri and G Jeremiah Kololne to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed WR Jacob Harris to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived OLB Benton Whiteley. Signed TE Nick Muse to the active roster. Promoted CB Tay Gowan to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed P Jake Bailey on injured reserve. Signed P Michael Palardy to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed G Yasir Durant and DB Bryce Thompson to the active roster. Promoted RB David Johnson and DE Jabari Zuniga to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived TE J.P. Holtz and TE Nick Vannett.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed RB J.D. McKissic and TE Armani Rogers on injured reserve. Promoted LB Nathan Gerry to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned D Drew Helleson to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Claimed F Tyson Jost off waivers. Assigned F Anders Bjork to Rochester (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Billy Sweezey from Cleveland (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reinstated D Mike Matheson to the active roster from injured reserve.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Mac Hollowell from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Assigned RW Will Lockwood to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned G Francois Brassard to Maine (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Daniel Mannella and RW Evan Weinger from Tulsa (ECHL) loan. Loaned F Logan Nijhoff to Tulsa.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Matteo Pietroniro from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Newfoundland D James Melindy one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game against Maine on Nov. 18.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Claimed F Joe Widmar from Norfolk and added him to the active roster. Acquired G Erik Schuette from the emergency backup goalie list. Placed D Colton Saucerman on reserve. Released G Kris Renfrow to the emergency backup goalie list.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Paul McAvoy from reserve. Placed D Dylan Carabia on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Austin Crossley from reserve. Placed D Brandon Hickey on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed G Francois Brassard on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed F Kyle McGrath to the active roster. Activated D Matthew Sredl from reserve. Placed G Joe Murdaca on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed D Quinn Wichers on injured reserve, effective Nov. 13.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated G Jordan Papirny from reserve. Placed F Logan Drevitch on reserve and F Marcus Kallionkieli on injured reserve, effective on Nov. 19.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Lawton Courtnall from reserve. Placed F Andrew Cherniwchan on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Activated F Nicolas Lariviere from reserve. Placed D Santino Centorame on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Suspended F Jack Doremus. Placed F Alex Gilmoiur on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F Barret Kirwin on reserve and Fs Mitchell Russell (Nov. 6) and Dillon Hamaliuk (Nov. 7) on injured reserve.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.