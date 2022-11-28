NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Monday PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — PITTSBURGH: QB Mason…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — PITTSBURGH: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Miles Boykin, CB Josh Jackson, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, RB Jaylen Warren, LB Robert Spillane, G Kendrick Green. INDIANAPOLIS: WR Keke Coutee, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, TE Kylen Granson, DE Khalid Kareem, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE Kwity Paye.

