NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 6:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — PITTSBURGH: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Miles Boykin, CB Josh Jackson, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, RB Jaylen Warren, LB Robert Spillane, G Kendrick Green. INDIANAPOLIS: WR Keke Coutee, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, TE Kylen Granson, DE Khalid Kareem, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE Kwity Paye.

