NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — NEW…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — NEW ORLEANS: CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Pete Werner, DE Payton Turner, S JT Gray, WR Marquez Callaway, OG Lewis Kidd. SAN FRANCISCO: DL Arik Armstead, OL Nick Zakelj, LB Curtis Robinson, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, TE Tyler Kroft.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.