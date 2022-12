NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday CHICAGO BEARS at NEW YORK JETS — CHICAGO: QB…

Sunday

CHICAGO BEARS at NEW YORK JETS — CHICAGO: QB Justin Fields, WR N’Keal Harry, LB Sterling Weatherford, OL Alex Leatherwood, DB Kyler Gordon, DB Jaquan Brisker, OL Ja’Tyre Carter. NEW YORK: QB Zach Wilson, TE Kenny Yeboah, RB James Robinson, DL Sheldon Rankins, CB Bryce Hall, S Tony Adams.

