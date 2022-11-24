NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Thursday BUFFALO BILLS at DETROIT LIONS — BUFFALO: LB Tremaine…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

BUFFALO BILLS at DETROIT LIONS — BUFFALO: LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Greg Rousseau, CB Cam Lewis, LB Baylon Spector, A.J. Epenesa, C Mitch Morse, TE Tommy Sewwney. DETROIT: G Evan Brown, CB Jeff Okudah, G Jonah Jackson, DL Charles Harris, DE Josh Pascal, DL Michael Brockers.

NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK: TE Daniel Bellinger, T Evan Neal, CB Adoree’ Jackson, C Jon Feliciano, CB Fabian Moreau, G Joshua Ezeudu, G Shane Lemieux. DALLS: LB Anthony Barr.

NEW ENGLAND at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW ENGLAND: S Joshua Bledsoe, CB Shaun Wade, RB Kevin Harris, C David Andrews,T Isaiah Wynn, DE Sam Roberts. MINNESOTA: T Christian Darrisaw, CB Andrew Booth jr., CB Akayleb Evans, OLB Luiji Vilain, T Vederian Lowe, TChristian Darrisaw, DE Ezezi Otomewo, DE Dalvin Tomlinson.

