NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Thursday BUFFALO BILLS at DETROIT LIONS — BUFFALO:LB Tremaine Edmunds,…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

BUFFALO BILLS at DETROIT LIONS — BUFFALO:LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Greg Rousseau. DETROIT: G Evan Brown, CB Jeff Okudah, G Jonah Jackson, DL Charles Harris, DE Josh Pascal.

NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK: TE Daniel Bellinger, T Evan Neal, CB Adoree’ Jackson, C Jon Feliciano, CB Fabian Moreau, G Joshua Ezeudu, G Shane Lemieux. DALLS: LB Anthony Barr.

NEW ENGLAND at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW ENGLAND: T Isaiah Wynn. MINNESOTA: T Christian Darrisaw, CB Andrew Booth, CB Akayleb Evans.

