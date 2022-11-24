Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 12:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

BUFFALO BILLS at DETROIT LIONS — BUFFALO:LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Greg Rousseau. DETROIT: G Evan Brown, CB Jeff Okudah, G Jonah Jackson, DL Charles Harris, DE Josh Pascal.

NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK: TE Daniel Bellinger, T Evan Neal, CB Adoree’ Jackson, C Jon Feliciano, CB Fabian Moreau, G Joshua Ezeudu, G Shane Lemieux. DALLS: LB Anthony Barr.

NEW ENGLAND at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW ENGLAND: T Isaiah Wynn. MINNESOTA: T Christian Darrisaw, CB Andrew Booth, CB Akayleb Evans.

