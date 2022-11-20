NFL Inactive Report

HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 7:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — KANSAS CITY: QB Shane Buechele, DE Malik Herring, RB Ronald Jones, DE Joshua Kaindoh, OG Darian Kinnard, CB Chris Lammons, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: LB Jeremiah Attaochu, TE Gerald Everett, K Dustin Hopkins, OT Brenden Jaimes, WR Jason Moore, RB Larry Rountree, QB Easton Stick.

