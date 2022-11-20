HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » NFL News » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 11:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BUFFALO BILLS — CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, CB Greg Newsome II, RB Demetric Felton Jr., S D’Anthony Bell, DE Isaiah Thomas, G Drew Forbes, DT Perrion Winfrey. BUFFALO: CB Kaiir Elam, LB Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein, TE Tommy Sweeney, CB Tre’Davious White, DE Greg Rousseau, OL Justin Murray.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up