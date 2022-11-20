NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday CLEVELAND BROWNS at BUFFALO BILLS — CLEVELAND: QB Kellen…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BUFFALO BILLS — CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, CB Greg Newsome II, RB Demetric Felton Jr., S D’Anthony Bell, DE Isaiah Thomas, G Drew Forbes, DT Perrion Winfrey. BUFFALO: CB Kaiir Elam, LB Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein, TE Tommy Sweeney, CB Tre’Davious White, DE Greg Rousseau, OL Justin Murray.

