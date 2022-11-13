ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 11:33 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

DENVER BRONCOS at TENNESSEE TITANS — DENVER: WR KJ Hamler, CB Darius Phillips, S Justin Simmons, RB Marlon Mack, OLB Baron Browning, T Cam Fleming, FB/TE Andrew Beck, DL Eyioma Uwazurike. TENNESSEE: DB Kristian Fulton, DL JEffery Simmons, OLB Bud Dupree, S Amani Hooker, OL Jordan Roos, WR Chris Conley.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

