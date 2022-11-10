ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 7:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

ATLANTA FALCONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — TE Feleipe Franks (calf), S Erik Harris (foot), CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring), ILB Nate Landman, OL Jonotthan Harrison, TE Anthony Firkser and DL Matt Dickerson. CAROLINA: QB Sam Darnold (ankle), WR Rashard Higgins (illness), S Juston Burris (concussion), LB Arron Mosby, OT Larnel Coleman.

