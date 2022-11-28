Monday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Mike McCarthy bullpen coach, Marcus Jensen quality control coach, Mike…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Mike McCarthy bullpen coach, Marcus Jensen quality control coach, Mike Aldrete first base coach, Eric Martins third base coach, Darren Bush bench coach, Brad LaRosa and Elliot Diehl assistant athletic trainers.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Dave Cameron senior director, player procurement, Patrick Hafner manager, major league video operations, Chris Dewitt co-manager, major league clubhouse, Joe Van Vieck co-manager, player clubhouse, John Choiniere senior analyst, Spencer Weisberg lead analyst, run scoring, Forrest Diamond, manager, analytics, Jenny Goldsher data strategist, Greg Bekiaris major league advance assistant, Jake Kuruc assistant, major league video, Devlin Sullivan quantitative analyst, Grace Michael analyst, baseball projects and Jacob Wessels analyst, baseball projects.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year major league contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Amir Wright.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed LHP Griffin Baker to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Sean Lawlor.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed 3B Taylor Wright.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Alec Craig and RHP Miguel Reyes, Jr. to contract extensions. Signed INF Travis Holt.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Jordan Wiley.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Named James Jones president of basketball operations and general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Andre Baccellia.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated RB J.K. Dobbins to return to practice from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated QB Deshaun Watson from suspension. Waived QB Joshua Dobbs. Signed T Myron Cunningham to the practice squad. Placed T Will Holden on the practice squad injured reserve. Released WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted TE Nikola Kalinic and LB Forrest Rhyne from the practice squad to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Melvin Gordon and WR Bryan Edwards to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed T Kendall Lamm to the practice squad. Reinstated WR Freddie Swain to the practice squad from injured reserve. Released OL Grant Hermanns and WR Calvib Jackson from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of RB Elijhaa Penny. Designated OLB Azeez Ojulari, G Ben Bredeson and S Tony Jefferson to return to practice from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted RB Anthony McFarland and WR Cody White from the practice squad to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — signed CB Janoris Jenkins to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Payton Muljo.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Anton Blidh and C Jean-Luc Foudy from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Tim Berni from Cleveland (AHL). Returned C Brendan Gaunce to Cleveland.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Frederic Allard to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Loaned C Marco Rossi to Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled RW Alexander Holtz, D Kevin Bahl and G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Robin Salo from Bridgeport (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese and D Lassi Thomson to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse (AHL). Reinstated D Nick Perbix from injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled LW Jeffrey Viel from San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Victor Mete from Toronto (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled F Sam Dove-McFalls from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Released C Alex Galchenyuk from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Trenton Bliss from Toledo.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released D Brandon Davidson from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired RW Zach Solow.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wichita C/RW Zach Bent for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a November 27th game agaisnt Tulsa.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released Fs Kolten Olynek and Marcel Godbout. Acquuired F Aidan Brown from Norfolk. Placed F Jack Combs on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded G Brandon Schultz to Norfolk.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Josh McDougall from reserve. Placed F Jakub Pour on reserve

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed F Nick Campoli on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Brady Devries as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

MAINE MARINERS — Acquired G Stan Basistyy as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed F Jordan Escott and placed him on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired F Brendan van Riemsdyk from Orlando. Traded F Kenny Hausinger to Wichita.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Jimmy Poreda.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed F Rory Kerins on bereavement/family leave.

READING ROYALS — Released G Brody Claeys.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F bobby Butler from reserve. Placed F Derek Osik on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed M Jonathan Perez to a four-year contract extension.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Santiago Suarez to a multi-year contract.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Benjamin Cremaschi to a three-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed G Abby Smith to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Announced the hiring of Hugh Freeze as head football coach.

BIG TEN — Reprimanded Michigan football and fined Michigan State football $100,000 and suspended CB Khary Crump eight games for next season as a result of the Oct. 29 brawl in the tunnel at Michigan.

UNLV — Fired head football coach Marcus Arroyo.

