Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Exercised their 2023 club option for SS Tim Anderson.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Exercised their 2023 club option for RHP Luis Severino.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Hensley Meulens hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer third base/infield coach.

NEW YORK METS — Named Brenden Mallette senior vice president of corporate partnerships.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reinstated QB Sam Darnold from injured reserve. Released S Marquise Blair and QB Jacob Eason.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Domenique Davis.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve. Signed C Jordan Meredith to the practice squad. Released C Brock Hoffman from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad. Released TE Troy Fumagalli from the practice squad. Designated LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and RB Elijah Mitchell to return from injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Justin Younghans vice president of corporate partnerships and activation.

DC UNITED — Acquired $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Cincinnati for the homegrown territory rights for M Stiven Jimenez.

INTER MIAMI FC — Signed head coach Phil Neville to a contract extension.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired F Cameron Dunbar as a homegrown player from the LA Galaxy in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if performance-based incentives are met.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Morinao Imaizumi player development coach.

