Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Exercised their 2023 club option for SS Tim Anderson.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Exercised their 2023 club option for RHP Luis Severino.
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Hensley Meulens hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer third base/infield coach.
NEW YORK METS — Named Brenden Mallette senior vice president of corporate partnerships.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reinstated QB Sam Darnold from injured reserve. Released S Marquise Blair and QB Jacob Eason.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Domenique Davis.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve. Signed C Jordan Meredith to the practice squad. Released C Brock Hoffman from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad. Released TE Troy Fumagalli from the practice squad. Designated LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and RB Elijah Mitchell to return from injured reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Justin Younghans vice president of corporate partnerships and activation.
DC UNITED — Acquired $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Cincinnati for the homegrown territory rights for M Stiven Jimenez.
INTER MIAMI FC — Signed head coach Phil Neville to a contract extension.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired F Cameron Dunbar as a homegrown player from the LA Galaxy in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if performance-based incentives are met.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Morinao Imaizumi player development coach.
