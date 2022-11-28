Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Mike McCarthy bullpen coach, Marcus Jensen quality control coach, Mike…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Mike McCarthy bullpen coach, Marcus Jensen quality control coach, Mike Aldrete first base coach, Eric Martins third base coach, Darren Bush bench coach, Brad LaRosa and Elliot Diehl assistant athletic trainers.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Named James Jones president of basketball operations and general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated QB Deshaun Watson from suspension. Waived QB Joshua Dobbs. Signed T Myron Cunningham to the practice squad. Placed T Will Holden on the practice squad injured reserve. Released WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted TE Nikola Kalinic and LB Forrest Rhyne from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of RB Elijhaa Penny. Designated OLB Azeez Ojulari, G Ben Bredeson and S Tony Jefferson to return to practice from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Anton Blidh and C Jean-Luc Foudy from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Tim Berni from Cleveland (AHL). Returned C Brendan Gaunce to Cleveland.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Frederic Allard to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Loaned C Marco Rossi to Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled RW Alexander Holtz, D Kevin Bahl and G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Robin Salo from Bridgeport (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese and D Lassi thomson to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse (AHL). Reinstated D Nick Perbix from injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled LW Jeffrey Viel from San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Victor Mete from Toronto (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Released C Alex Galchenyuk from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released D Brandon Davidson from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired RW Zach Solow.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Santiago Suarez to a multi-year contract.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Benjamin Cremaschi to a three-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed G Abby Smith to a three-year contract.

