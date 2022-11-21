Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Baseball FRONTIER LEAGUE FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed 1B Brennan Price to a contract extension. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES —…

BASEBALL Minor League Baseball

FRONTIER LEAGUE

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed 1B Brennan Price to a contract extension.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Sean Ross.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed LHP Jacob Stewart.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted DL Michael Dogbe and TE Maxx Williams from the practice squad to the active roster.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed TE Kyle Pitts and DL Ta’Quon Graham on injured reserve. Claimed DL Jaleel Johnson off waivers from Houston. Signed TE John Raine to the practice squad. Placed OL Justin Shaffer on the practice squad injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB Kenny robinson to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated OT Isaiah Prince to return to practice from injured reserve. Waived WR Mike D. Thomas. Released LB Tegray Scales from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — REleased G Jordan Meredith from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB Melvin Gordon III.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated WR Jameson Williams to return to practice from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT R.J. McIntosh to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Placed RB J.J. Taylor on waivers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived OL Yasir Durant on DB Bryce Thompson.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Wan’Dale robinson on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted DL T.Y. McGill from the practice squad to the active roster.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DL Jarrod Hewitt to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated RB Giovani Bernard to return to practice from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived K Josh Lambo. Signed WR Chris Conley and OL Eric Smith to the practice squad. Released TE Anthony Auclair from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated DE Chase Young from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Cs Lias Andersson and Rasmus Kupari and D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Tanner Laczynski from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Returned D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Cliff Watson from Indy (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned C Jack Badini to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Adirondack RW Yannick Turcotte for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a November 20 game against Reading. Suspended Indy D Christopher Cameron for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a November 20 game against Wheeling.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded F Paul McAvoy to Kalamazoo.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Semyon Babintsev.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated D Justin Wells and F Jake Durflinger from reserve. Placed D T.J. Fergus on reserve. Loaned F Matthew Boucher to Belleville (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed F/D John Schiavo and F Josh Lammon on injured reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released Fs Kyle McGrath and Jordan Escott.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Ryley Lindgren.

WICHITA NAILERS — Activated D Connor Walters from injured reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released D conor Breen. Signed F Derek Osik and placed him on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed G Brad Stuver to a three-year contract.

DC UNITED — Signed M Pedro Santos to a two-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Eric Dick to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Cory Burke to a two-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Fined NJ/NY Gotham FC an undisclosed amount for signing a player prior to the full execution of the player’s agreement and for ignoring a league directive regarding the announcement.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Mark Parsons head coach.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Hannah Basemore director of athletics.

THE CITADEL — Announced head football coach Brent Thompson’s contract will not be renewed.

