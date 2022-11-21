Monday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated OT Isaiah Prince to return to practice from injured reserve. Waived WR Mike D. Thomas. Released LB Tegray Scales from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB Melvin Gordon III.
DETROIT LIONS — Designated WR Jameson Williams to return to practice from injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated RB Giovani Bernard to return to practice from injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Tanner Laczynski from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Returned D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned C Jack Badini to Newfoundland (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed G Brad Stuver to a three-year contract.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Eric Dick to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Cory Burke to a two-year contract.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Fined NJ/NY Gotham FC an undisclosed amount for signing a player prior to the full execution of the player’s agreement and for ignoring a league directive regarding the announcement.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Mark Parsons head coach.
|COLLEGE
CAMPBELL — Named Hannah Basemore director of athletics.
THE CITADEL — Announced head football coach Brent Thompson’s contract will not be renewed.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.