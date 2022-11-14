Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Paul Hoover bench coach. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Paul Hoover bench coach.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Daulton Jefferies outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Named Rodney Linares bench coach, Brady Williams third base coach and Tomas Francisco field coordinator.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Caroline O’Connor president of business operations.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Evan Brabrand to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Austin Marozas to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released RB Eno Benjamin.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB/WR D’Eric King to the practice squad. Placed DB Donte Jackson on injured reserve. Released WR Emeka Emezie from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DT D.J. Reader to return to practice from injured reserve and S Brandon Wilson to return to practice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Roderick Perry II.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Aubrey Pleasant offensive line coach.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Claimed DT Jerry Tilley off waivers from Los Angeles Chargers.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed RB Malcolm Brown to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DE Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted DL Henry Mondeaux from the practice squad to the active roster. Reinstated CB Rodarius Williams from injured reserve. Waived T Devery Hamilton and DB Justin Layne. Released T Will Holden from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated OT Max Mitchell to return to practice from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed CB Avonte Maddox on injured reserve. Promoted CB Mario Goodrich from the practice squad to the active roster.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted LB Nathan Gerry and RB Jaret Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Glenn Gawdin and D Austin Strand from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned F Lauren Dauphin to Tucson (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Jayson Megna and LW Sampo Ranta from Colorado (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Nolan Burke to a three-year, entry-level contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Loaned C Tanner Laczynski and C Patrick Brown to Lehigh Valley.

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned LW Joseph Cramarossa to Iowa Wild (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Mac Hollowell and C Pontus Holmberg from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned D Mikko Kokkonen to Newfoundland (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled F Tyler Irvine from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Returned G Shane Starrett to Kansas City (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Riese Zmolek to Iowa (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Jacob Hayhurst from Worcester (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Released G Brendan Bonello from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ECHL — Named Riley Yerkovich manager of officiating and Dan Petrino vice president of hockey administration.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Tom Hodges as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed F Matt McLeod on injured reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed D Casey Johnson and placed him on injured reserve.

INDY FUEL — Placed D Matt Watson on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed Fs Jake Durflinger and Brendan Robbins on reserve. Placed D Bo Hanson on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Garrett Klee. Activated D Marc McNulty and F Ryan Harrison from reserve. Placed F Luke Stevens and D Nate Knoepke on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired D Alex Pommerville from Tulsa and placed him on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Carson Denomie and Joe Carroll from reserve. Placed F Andrew Sturtz on reserve. Suspended D Steve Oleksy and removed from roster.

TULSA OILERS — Signed D Cameron Supryka. Activated G Daniel Mannella from reserve. Placed G Eric Dop and D Chris perna on reserve.

WICHITA NAILERS — Released G Brandon Kasel.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed F Anthony Repaci on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Exercised contract options for Ds Steven Birnbaum and Donovan Pines and Fa Miguel Berry and Derrick Williams.

FC DALLAS — Exercised contract options for Ms Edwin Cerrillo and Tsiki Ntsabeleng and D Marco Farfan.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced D Anton Tinnerholm will depart upon the expiration of his contract to join Malmo FF (Swedish side).

LA GALAXY — Exercised options for Ds Martin Caceres and Sega Coulibaly, Ms Daniel Aguirre, Jonathan Perez and Adam Saldana and Fs Javier Hernandez and Preston Judd.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Exercised contract options for F Tani Oluwaseyi, D D.J. Taylor and M Wil Trapp.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced D/M Christian Makoun was named to Venezuela roster.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Felipe Mora to a contract extension through 2025.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced M Braaian Ojeda was named to Paraguay roster and LW Jefferson Savarino to Venezuelan roster.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Exercised contract options for Ds Oskar Agren and Paul Marie, M Jack Skahan and F Will Richmond.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced D Xavier Arreaga has been named to the Ecuador National team for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Exercised contract option for D Derek Cornelius.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Josh Gorzney head women’s golf coach.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.