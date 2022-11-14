Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Paul Hoover bench coach.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Daulton Jefferies outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
|National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Named Caroline O’Connor president of business operations.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB/WR D’Eric King to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DT D.J. Reader to return to practice from injured reserve and S Brandon Wilson to return to practice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Aubrey Pleasant offensive line coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Jayson Megna and LW Sampo Ranta from Colorado (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Nolan Burke to a three-year, entry-level contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Loaned C Tanner Laczynski to Lehigh Valley.
MINNESOTA WILD — Returned LW Joseph Cramarossa to Iowa Wild (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Mac Hollowell and C Pontus Holmberg from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned D Mikko Kokkonen to Newfoundland (ECHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Jacob Hayhurst from Worcester (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Released G Brendan Bonello from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|ECHL
ECHL — Named Riley Yerkovich manager of officiating and Dan Petrino vice president of hockey administration.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Exercised contract options for Ms Edwin Cerrillo and Tsiki Ntsabeleng and D Marco Farfan.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced D Anton Tinnerholm will depart upon the expiration of his contract to join Malmo FF (Swedish side).
