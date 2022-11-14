Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Paul Hoover bench coach. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Paul Hoover bench coach.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Daulton Jefferies outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Caroline O’Connor president of business operations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB/WR D’Eric King to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DT D.J. Reader to return to practice from injured reserve and S Brandon Wilson to return to practice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Aubrey Pleasant offensive line coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Jayson Megna and LW Sampo Ranta from Colorado (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Nolan Burke to a three-year, entry-level contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Loaned C Tanner Laczynski to Lehigh Valley.

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned LW Joseph Cramarossa to Iowa Wild (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Mac Hollowell and C Pontus Holmberg from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned D Mikko Kokkonen to Newfoundland (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Jacob Hayhurst from Worcester (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Released G Brendan Bonello from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ECHL — Named Riley Yerkovich manager of officiating and Dan Petrino vice president of hockey administration.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Exercised contract options for Ms Edwin Cerrillo and Tsiki Ntsabeleng and D Marco Farfan.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced D Anton Tinnerholm will depart upon the expiration of his contract to join Malmo FF (Swedish side).

