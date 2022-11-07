Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Exercised their 2023 club option on SS Tim Anderson. MINNESOTA…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Exercised their 2023 club option on SS Tim Anderson.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Exercised their 2023 club option on RHP Sonny Gray.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Exercised their 2023 club option on RHP Luis Severino.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Hensley Meulens hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer third base/infield coach.

NEW YORK METS — Named Brenden Mallette senior vice president of corporate partnerships.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reinstated QB Sam Darnold from injured reserve. Released S Marquise Blair and QB Jacob Eason.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Domenique Davis.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve. Signed C Jordan Meredith to the practice squad. Released C Brock Hoffman from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DL Brandin Bryant to the practice squad. Released DL Derick Roberson.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Sidney Jones. Placed LB Divine Deablo on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Kevin White. Reinstated CB P.J. Williams from injured reserve. Promoted RB Jordan Howard from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Chase Hansen on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed S Xavier McKinney on the non-football injury list. Added DL Nicholas Williams to injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad. Released TE Troy Fumagalli from the practice squad. Designated LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and RB Elijah Mitchell to return from injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Traded M Jared Stroud to St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for $100,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM).

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Justin Younghans vice president of corporate partnerships and activation.

DC UNITED — Acquired $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Cincinnati for the homegrown territory rights for M Stiven Jimenez.

FC DALLAS — Signed M Sebastian Lletget to a three-year contract.

INTER MIAMI FC — Signed head coach Phil Neville to a contract extension.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired F Cameron Dunbar as a homegrown player from the LA Galaxy in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if performance-based incentives are met. Traded midfielder Aziel Jackson to St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to $75,000 in conditional GAM, if performance-based incentives are met.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Morinao Imaizumi player development coach.

