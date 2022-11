Minnesota 33, New England 26

New England 10 6 10 0 — 26 Minnesota 7 9 7 10 — 33 First Quarter Min_Jefferson 6…

New England 10 6 10 0 — 26 Minnesota 7 9 7 10 — 33

First Quarter

Min_Jefferson 6 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 10:40.

NE_Agholor 34 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 8:21.

NE_FG Folk 34, 1:28.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 30, 8:29.

NE_FG Folk 46, 5:41.

Min_Hockenson 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 1:30.

NE_FG Folk 23, :03.

Third Quarter

NE_Henry 37 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 10:54.

Min_Nwangwu 97 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 10:41.

NE_FG Folk 25, 6:43.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 36, 14:07.

Min_Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 9:34.

A_66,918.

___

NE Min First downs 17 23 Total Net Yards 409 358 Rushes-yards 13-45 27-57 Passing 364 301 Punt Returns 2-11 1-11 Kickoff Returns 1-46 6-166 Interceptions Ret. 1-55 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 28-39-0 31-38-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 1-9 Punts 3-41.0 3-52.667 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-55 3-20 Time of Possession 8:46 36:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 7-36, D.Harris 5-16, Bourne 1-(minus 7). Minnesota, Cook 22-42, Mattison 3-11, Osborn 1-5, Cousins 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 28-39-0-382. Minnesota, Cousins 30-37-1-299, Jefferson 1-1-0-11.

RECEIVING_New England, Stevenson 9-76, Agholor 6-65, Parker 4-80, Henry 3-63, Meyers 3-62, Bourne 3-36. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-139, Thielen 9-61, Hockenson 5-43, Cook 4-14, Mundt 2-20, Reagor 1-25, Osborn 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

