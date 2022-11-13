Green Bay 31, Dallas 28, OT

Dallas 0 14 14 0 0 — 28 Green Bay 0 14 0 14 3 — 31 Second Quarter Dal_Lamb…

Dallas 0 14 14 0 0 — 28 Green Bay 0 14 0 14 3 — 31

Second Quarter

Dal_Lamb 3 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 9:52.

GB_Watson 58 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:54.

GB_A.Jones 12 run (Crosby kick), 1:42.

Dal_Schultz 5 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :08.

Third Quarter

Dal_Pollard 13 run (Maher kick), 7:14.

Dal_Lamb 35 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:47.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Watson 39 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:23.

GB_Watson 7 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:29.

First Overtime

GB_FG Crosby 28, 3:06.

A_78,433.

Dal GB First downs 24 20 Total Net Yards 421 415 Rushes-yards 31-159 39-207 Passing 262 208 Punt Returns 2-11 4-32 Kickoff Returns 3-65 5-103 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-68 Comp-Att-Int 27-46-2 14-20-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-3 2-16 Punts 5-49.2 4-40.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2 Penalties-Yards 9-83 6-40 Time of Possession 30:59 35:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 22-115, Davis 5-38, Prescott 4-6. Green Bay, A.Jones 24-138, Dillon 13-65, Aa.Rodgers 2-4.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 27-46-2-265. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 14-20-0-224.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 11-150, Schultz 6-54, Gallup 4-35, Pollard 3-13, Turpin 1-9, N.Brown 1-3, McKeon 1-1. Green Bay, Watson 4-107, Watkins 3-47, Lazard 3-45, A.Jones 2-18, Tonyan 1-8, Lewis 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 54.

