Green Bay 31, Dallas 28, OT

|Dallas
|0
|14
|14
|0
|0
|—
|28
|Green Bay
|0
|14
|0
|14
|3
|—
|31
Second Quarter
Dal_Lamb 3 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 9:52.
GB_Watson 58 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:54.
GB_A.Jones 12 run (Crosby kick), 1:42.
Dal_Schultz 5 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :08.
Third Quarter
Dal_Pollard 13 run (Maher kick), 7:14.
Dal_Lamb 35 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:47.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Watson 39 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:23.
GB_Watson 7 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:29.
First Overtime
GB_FG Crosby 28, 3:06.
A_78,433.
___
|Dal
|GB
|First downs
|24
|20
|Total Net Yards
|421
|415
|Rushes-yards
|31-159
|39-207
|Passing
|262
|208
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|4-32
|Kickoff Returns
|3-65
|5-103
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-68
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-46-2
|14-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-3
|2-16
|Punts
|5-49.2
|4-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|9-83
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|30:59
|35:55
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 22-115, Davis 5-38, Prescott 4-6. Green Bay, A.Jones 24-138, Dillon 13-65, Aa.Rodgers 2-4.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 27-46-2-265. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 14-20-0-224.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 11-150, Schultz 6-54, Gallup 4-35, Pollard 3-13, Turpin 1-9, N.Brown 1-3, McKeon 1-1. Green Bay, Watson 4-107, Watkins 3-47, Lazard 3-45, A.Jones 2-18, Tonyan 1-8, Lewis 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 54.
