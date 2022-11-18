Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended Tampa Bay INF Johan Lopez for 80 games, Tampa Bay RHP Egory Manuela…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Tampa Bay INF Johan Lopez for 80 games, Tampa Bay RHP Egory Manuela for 25 games and Baltimore RHP Henry Tejada for 60 games for violations of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Did not tender 2023 contract to LHP Jake Brentz and RHP Nate Webb.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP Alejandro Hidalgo from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for INF Gio Urshela.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year contract. Claimed RHP Junior Fernandez off waivers from Pittsburgh.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Billy Beane senior advisor to the managing partner. Did not tender 2023 contracts to RHP Deolis Guerra, LHP Jared Koenig and INF David MacKinnon.

TEXAS RANGERS — Did not tender 2023 contract to RHP Nick Snyder.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed INF Rylan Bannon off waivers from Atlanta.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee. Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Kinley on a three-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Boston.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHPs Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from Miami in exchange for RHP Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later. Claimed RHP William Woods off waivers from Atlanta.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with CF Oscar Mercado, 2B Taylor Motter, 3B Juniel Quercuto and RHP Logan Sawyer on minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Erick Mejia and INF Leonel Valera on minor league contracts.

Minor League Baseball

MiLB — Announced three Minor League players have been suspended following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Tampa Bay INF Johan Lopez received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program and P Egory Manuela received a 25-game suspension without pay following a violation of the program. Baltimore P Henry Tejada received a 60-game suspension without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program. The suspensions of all three players will be effective at the start of their respective 2023 seasons.

Frontier League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHPs Marcos Encarnacion and Carlos Sana to contract extensions. Signed RHP Salvatore Justo.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Ian Walters to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Remi Poirier to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL).

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Trinity Benson on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OT Zachary Thomas from Chicago’s practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DT Christian Barmore on injured reserve. Promoted C Kody Russey from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Returned LW Matej Blumel to Texas (AHL). Reassigned Gs Remi Poitier and Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Returned C Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned LW Adam Backman to Iowa (AHL). Placed C Tyson Jost on waivers. Recalled F Nic Petan from Iowa (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann to Wichita (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Loaned RW Rem Pitlick to Laval (AHL).

TEXAS STARS — Reassigned F Justin Ducharme to Idaho (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Mitchell Weeks from Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Steven Jandric and D Jake Ryczek to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

TEXAS STARS — Loaned LW Justin Ducharme to Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Ressigned D Matteo Pietroniro to Newfoundland (ECHL)..

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Reassigned F Sean Josling to Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Claimed F Joe Widener off waivers from Norfolk.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Reinstated D Stefan LeBlanc from reserve. Placed F Cam Morrison and D Austin Crossley on reserve. Placed F Lefko Koper and D Nathan Staios on injured reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Added G Christopher Hunt as emergency back-up goalis (EBUG). Placed F Zach Walker on reserve. Placed F Jordan Kawaguchi on injured reserve, effective Nov. 13.

INDY FUEL — Signed D Shane Kuzmeski to active roster. Reinstated D Matt Watson and G Cam Gray from reserve. Placed D Cam Bakker on the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Keoni Texeira on injured reserve, effective Nov. 18.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Reinstated F Ryan Lohin from rseerve. Placed F Easton Brodzinski on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed G Hunter Vorva to active roster. Suspended G Owen Savory.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Reinstated D Nate Knoepke and F Luke Stevens from reserve. Placed D Dalton Gally and F/D John Schiavo on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Acquired D Matthew Sredl from Orlando and placed him on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Jamie Dorsey to active roster.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Reinstated F Andrew Cherniwchan from reserve. Placed F Lawton Courtnall on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Placed G Philippe Desrosiers on the commissioner’s exempt list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed D Cory Thomas to the active roster. Reinstated D Jordon Stone from reserve. Placed F Christian Simeone on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Reinstated D Louie Roehl and G Tommy Nappier from reserve. Placed Fs Peter Laviolette and Griffin Lunn on reserve. Placed G Taylor Gauthier on the bereavement/family leave list.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Jeff Solow to the active roster. Reinstated F Zack Bross from reserve. Placed F Jack Quinlivan and D Conor Breen on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Recalled M Cole Bassett from loan to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.