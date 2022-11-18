Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended Tampa Bay INF Johan Lopez for 80 games, Tampa Bay RHP Egory Manuela…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Tampa Bay INF Johan Lopez for 80 games, Tampa Bay RHP Egory Manuela for 25 games and Baltimore RHP Henry Tejada for 60 games for violations of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP Alejandro Hidalgo from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for INF Gio Urshela.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year contract. Claimed RHP Junior Fernandez from Pittsburgh.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Billy Beane senior advisor to the managing partner.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee. Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Kinley on a three-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Boston.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHPs Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from Miami in exchange for RHP Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later. Claimed RHP William Woods off waivers from Atlanta.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with CF Oscar Mercado, 2B Taylor Motter, 3B Juniel Quercuto and RHP Logan Sawyer on minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Erick Mejia and INF Leonel Valera on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Trinity Benson on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OT Zachary Thomas from Chicago’s practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Returned LW Matej Blumel to Texas (AHL). Reassigned Gs Remi Poitier and Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Returned C Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned LW Adam Backman to Iowa (AHL). Placed C Tyson Jost on waivers.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann to Wichita (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Loaned RW Rem Pitlick to Laval (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Steven Jandric and D Jake Ryczek to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

TEXAS STARS — Loaned LW Justin Ducharme to Idaho (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Recalled M Cole Bassett from loan to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

