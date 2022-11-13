Arizona 27, L.A. Rams 17

Arizona 3 14 0 10 — 27 L.A. Rams 3 0 7 7 — 17 First Quarter LAR_FG Gay 36,…

Arizona 3 14 0 10 — 27 L.A. Rams 3 0 7 7 — 17

First Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 36, 6:16.

Ari_FG Vizcaino 36, :13.

Second Quarter

Ari_Conner 4 run (Vizcaino kick), 1:56.

Ari_Green 6 pass from McCoy (Vizcaino kick), :24.

Third Quarter

LAR_Henderson 4 run (Gay kick), 4:24.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_Conner 9 run (Vizcaino kick), 7:41.

Ari_FG Vizcaino 46, 3:44.

LAR_Jefferson 3 pass from Wolford (Gay kick), :07.

A_71,752.

Ari LAR First downs 18 18 Total Net Yards 298 256 Rushes-yards 26-78 20-66 Passing 220 190 Punt Returns 3-40 3-30 Kickoff Returns 2-14 2-32 Interceptions Ret. 1-53 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 26-37-0 25-37-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 3-19 Punts 5-47.4 5-50.4 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 11-73 4-23 Time of Possession 32:01 27:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Conner 21-69, Ingram 1-5, McCoy 4-4. L.A. Rams, Akers 6-22, Henderson 6-21, K.Williams 1-9, Powell 1-7, Perkins 3-4, Wolford 3-3.

PASSING_Arizona, McCoy 26-37-0-238. L.A. Rams, Wolford 24-36-1-212, Perkins 1-1-0-(minus 3).

RECEIVING_Arizona, Hopkins 10-98, Moore 9-94, Conner 3-17, Green 2-10, Ertz 1-12, McBride 1-7. L.A. Rams, Higbee 8-73, Al.Robinson 4-44, K.Williams 3-30, Jefferson 3-27, Kupp 3-(minus 1), Skowronek 2-14, Henderson 1-11, Hopkins 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

