Arizona 27, L.A. Rams 17

|Arizona
|3
|14
|0
|10
|—
|27
|L.A. Rams
|3
|0
|7
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 36, 6:16.
Ari_FG Vizcaino 36, :13.
Second Quarter
Ari_Conner 4 run (Vizcaino kick), 1:56.
Ari_Green 6 pass from McCoy (Vizcaino kick), :24.
Third Quarter
LAR_Henderson 4 run (Gay kick), 4:24.
Fourth Quarter
Ari_Conner 9 run (Vizcaino kick), 7:41.
Ari_FG Vizcaino 46, 3:44.
LAR_Jefferson 3 pass from Wolford (Gay kick), :07.
A_71,752.
___
|Ari
|LAR
|First downs
|18
|18
|Total Net Yards
|298
|256
|Rushes-yards
|26-78
|20-66
|Passing
|220
|190
|Punt Returns
|3-40
|3-30
|Kickoff Returns
|2-14
|2-32
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-53
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-37-0
|25-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|3-19
|Punts
|5-47.4
|5-50.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-73
|4-23
|Time of Possession
|32:01
|27:59
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arizona, Conner 21-69, Ingram 1-5, McCoy 4-4. L.A. Rams, Akers 6-22, Henderson 6-21, K.Williams 1-9, Powell 1-7, Perkins 3-4, Wolford 3-3.
PASSING_Arizona, McCoy 26-37-0-238. L.A. Rams, Wolford 24-36-1-212, Perkins 1-1-0-(minus 3).
RECEIVING_Arizona, Hopkins 10-98, Moore 9-94, Conner 3-17, Green 2-10, Ertz 1-12, McBride 1-7. L.A. Rams, Higbee 8-73, Al.Robinson 4-44, K.Williams 3-30, Jefferson 3-27, Kupp 3-(minus 1), Skowronek 2-14, Henderson 1-11, Hopkins 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
